Turkish Cuisine Week 2025: Celebrating timeless flavours and sustainable traditions

Now in its fourth year, this annual event shines a light on the sustainable, healthy, and traditional cooking methods that define Turkish gastronomy. This year’s theme, “Classic Dishes of Turkish Cuisine,” focuses on timeless recipes passed down through generations — sharing the country’s distinctive flavours, values, and hospitality with the world.

Led by First Lady Emine Erdoğan and held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish Cuisine Week is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA). Events will take place both across Türkiye and in Turkish embassies, consulates, and cultural centres around the globe — inviting everyone to savour the essence of Turkish culinary culture.

The initiative also promotes the principles of zero waste and sustainability, which have long defined traditional Turkish cooking. From local and seasonal ingredients to simple, waste-free preparation techniques, the week celebrates recipes that are not only delicious but also mindful of the environment and wellbeing.

This year’s featured menu offers a warm and authentic taste of Türkiye, with beloved dishes such as:

Velvety Lentil Soup and Tarhana Soup

İmambayıldı (stuffed eggplant with tomato and onion)

Mantı (Turkish dumplings)

Börek (savoury pastries filled with cheese, herbs, potatoes or minced meat)

Kuru Fasulye (white bean stew) served with rice and pickles

Mixed Dolma (stuffed vegetables) served with yoghurt

Refreshing Bostana and Çoban salads

Classic desserts like Tavukgöğsü (chicken breast pudding), Kazandibi (caramelised milk pudding), and Baklava

These dishes, rooted in Türkiye’s fertile geography and cultural history, reflect the essence of its culinary identity: nourishing, communal, and welcoming.

A cornerstone of the week is the acclaimed gastronomy book, Turkish Cuisine With Timeless Recipes (Asırlık Tariflerle Türk Mutfağı), spearheaded by First Lady Emine Erdoğan. The book includes contributions from leading chefs, academics, and experts, and captures centuries-old recipes while spotlighting Turkish cuisine’s sustainable and health-conscious nature.

Each of Türkiye’s 81 provinces will also showcase their own local interpretations of traditional recipes — shaped by regional climates, ingredients, and customs. From olive oil-based dishes of the Aegean coast to the bold, spice-laden cuisine of the Southeast, and the seafood specialities of the Black Sea, Turkish Cuisine Week offers a sensory journey through the country’s rich regional diversity.

A diverse programme of cooking workshops, tastings, cultural performances, and exhibitions will accompany the week, inviting global audiences to experience Turkish culture through its cuisine.

For more information about Turkish Cuisine Week, event schedules, and featured recipes, visit: turkishcuisineweek.com

