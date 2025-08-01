Türkiye records sustainable growth in tourism figures during the first half of 2025

Türkiye, the world’s 4th biggest incoming tourism market according to UN Tourism’s 2024 data, announced its tourism performance results for the first six months of 2025 at a press conference in İstanbul. The data shows sustainable growth across key metrics, with notable resilience and spending power among visitors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- UK remains a top-performing market in first half of 2025 -

Türkiye, the world’s 4th biggest incoming tourism market according to UN Tourism’s 2024 data, announced its tourism performance results for the first six months of 2025 at a press conference in İstanbul. The data shows sustainable growth across key metrics, with notable resilience and spending power among visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Türkiye hosted 26.4 million visitors between January and June 2025 – a 1% increase compared to the same period last year

between January and June 2025 – a compared to the same period last year Tourism revenues rose to US $25.8 billion (£19.6 billion) - up 7.6% year-on-year

(£19.6 billion) International visitor spending rose 8% year on year to US$109 (£80) per night/person, while their average stay length was 10.0 nights – a mere 0.9% lower than last year

while their average stay length was 10.0 nights – a mere 0.9% lower than last year The UK remained Türkiye’s third-largest market, with 1.75 million visitors in the first half of the year

GoTürkiye Logo

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, said: “Despite many geopolitical challenges that have happened in the first half of the year, Türkiye continued its sustainable growth in the tourism industry. Our strategic focus on diversifying our destinations, products, and source markets is proving effective. In this difficult environment, we have continued to see growth in key metrics, particularly in our revenue. Looking ahead to the next six months, we are confident that we will meet our year-end target of US $64 billion (£48.6 billion) in tourism revenues.”

Alongside the UK, the Russian Federation (2.61 million visitors) and Germany (2.42 million visitors) were Türkiye’s top inbound markets. Türkiye experienced double-digit growth in visitors from the Americas, Central Asia, and Asia-Pacific countries, reinforcing its global appeal.