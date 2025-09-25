Türkiye Tops Global Rankings with Over 2,000 GSTC-Certified Hotels

GSTC

In 2022, Türkiye signed a cooperation agreement with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to implement a national sustainable tourism framework. Türkiye became the first country to develop a government-backed programme with the GSTC, influencing other nations in their sustainable tourism efforts. In a span of only three years, Türkiye has enabled more than 2,000 accommodation facilities to meet these globally recognised standards. Today, more than 80% of all GSTC-certified* hotels worldwide are located in Türkiye.

Nationwide Commitment to Sustainability

Under the Third Stage of Türkiye’s National Sustainable Tourism Program, accommodation achieving GSTC Certification is recognised for offering visitors top-quality experiences while adhering to rigorous sustainability standards. By the end of 2024, 1,466 facilities were certified; as ofSeptember 2025, this number reached 2,005, reflecting a 37% increase in just nine months.

Stage 3 certification rates have exceeded 50% in Antalya, Kırşehir, and Kilis. Cities including İstanbul, Konya, Şırnak, Gaziantep, Kayseri, and Aydın each boast more than 30% of accommodation capacities certified, highlighting that sustainability is embraced not only in major tourism hubs but also emerging destinations.

Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, said: “The achievement of surpassing 2,000 GSTC-Certified hotels underscores our leadership in sustainable tourism. Our vision extends beyond achieving full compliance with global standards by 2030, and our ultimate goal is to position Türkiye as a global leader that actively shapes the future of sustainable tourism.

“Our tourism industry is showing a growing awareness and greater responsibility towards sustainability each day. The growing number of facilities obtaining Third Stage GSTC Certification, along with over 19,000 facilities that have already been verified and certified, clearly demonstrates our industry's commitment to this transformation. Sustainability has become a fundamental principle and a collective responsibility that shapes the future of tourism. Thus, Türkiye is now also extending these certification efforts to the gastronomy sector as well. With this new programme in the food and beverage industry, Türkiye will once again set a global precedent, just as it did in the hospitality sector.”

GSTC CEO Randy Durband commented: “We congratulate Türkiye for surpassing 2,000 GSTC-Certified hotels, a remarkable achievement that demonstrates strong leadership in sustainable tourism. Türkiye’s National Sustainable Tourism Program is setting a global example of how governments and the private sector can work together to raise the bar in sustainability with a very rigorous program that engages all sizes and types of accommodations. We hope it inspires destinations worldwide to follow this remarkable path.”

Partnership and Global Promotion

The certification process is central to Türkiye’s National Sustainable Tourism Program, developed in partnership with the GSTC. Facilities undergo rigorous audits based on GSTC Standards, and the programme is gradually becoming mandatory, with the goal for all accommodation to complete all three stages and obtain the Sustainable Tourism Certificate by 2030.

Türkiye has transformed sustainability from a voluntary practice into a legally mandated framework, setting a global benchmark. The country actively promotes the programme internationally, showcasing its achievements at events and conferences in Sweden, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, and more. Notably, Türkiye hosted the GSTC2023 Global Sustainable Tourism Conferencein Antalya, bringing together international stakeholders dedicated to advancing sustainable travel.