Türkiye Welcomes 50 Million Visitors in the First Nine Months of 2025

Cappadocia

Türkiye hosted 50 million international visitors in first nine months of 2025, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first nine months of the year, Türkiye generated over US$50 billion (£38 billion GBP) in tourism revenues, evidencing a 5.7% rise from the same period last year.

Türkiye, the world’s fourth-largest incoming tourism market according to UN Tourism’s 2024 data, announced its nine-month results in the tourism sector. The Mediterranean tourism hub reported significant growth in both visitor numbers and tourism revenues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Minister of Culture and Tourism for the Republic of Türkiye, stated that the country welcomed 50 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 1.6% growth compared to the same period last year.

Fethiye Ölüdeniz

Additionally, Türkiye generated over US$50 billion (£38 billion GBP) in tourism revenue - a 5.7% increase from 2024. The 50 million international visitors stayed an average of 10.3 nights, spending approximately US$103 per person per night, reflecting a 7% rise from the previous year.

Minister Ersoy said: “The first nine months of 2025 presented significant challenges for our region. We have observed the effects of regional conflicts and seasonal shifts caused by global warming.”

He continued: “Nevertheless, thanks to our strategy, we have exceeded last year’s revenue by 5.7% and recorded a remarkable US$50 billion. This marks the first time we have surpassed US$50 billion in the third quarter. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we will achieve our target of US$64 billion in revenue.”

In the first nine months of the year, Türkiye's top three markets for visitors were the Russian Federation (5.53 million), Germany (5.22 million), and the UK (3.54 million).