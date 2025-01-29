TV dramas and celebrity homes help propel StayCotswold to record year

Zoe Carnegie, owner services team leader

A Cotswolds holiday home rentals business is on track for a record year as TV dramas and celebrity residents drive an influx of visitors to the region.

StayCotswold, based in Stow-on-the-Wold, has seen bookings surge during this financial year, with January proving its best-ever month. Bookings made this month are up by 34 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company is on course to achieve gross booking income of over £11m for the 12 months to March 31, an increase of 36 per cent.

Director Tracy Archer said StayCotswold has continued to expand its portfolio of properties, which currently stands at 245 – up by 15 per cent compared with this time last year.

Woodman Cottage on the Cornwell Estate near Chipping Norton

She said the filming of popular programmes, such as Poldark, Father Brown, Slow Horses, Bridgerton, Downton Abbey and Rivals, has showcased the beauty of the Cotswolds and has driven visitor numbers.

Celebrities who have homes in the region, such as David and Victoria Beckham, Simon Cowell, Kate Moss and Jeremy Clarkson, have also boosted its popularity as a destination for short breaks, she said.

Tracy said: “The Cotswolds’ stunning landscape, beautiful towns and villages and wonderful attractions have always been a magnet for visitors.

“However, a recent surge in the number of TV programmes being filmed here has brought to the area many new people who are keen to experience the real-life settings of their favourite dramas.

StayCotswold director Tracy Archer

“The Cotswolds has also become a haven for celebrities who are making their homes here. They are attracted by its blend of perfect countryside, tranquillity, privacy, proximity to London and a variety of exclusive members’ clubs, such as Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor.”

She said StayCotswold has continued to grow its market share to cement its position as the largest local independent holiday letting agent in the region.

The properties on its books include cottages, houses, luxury converted barns, manor houses, farmhouses and shepherd’s huts. They can cater for two people all the way up to groups of 28.

The average annual income per property in the portfolio is £50,000 and the average annual number of bookings per property is 51, with many seeing over 70 guest bookings, said Tracy. The average length of stay is four days. More than 100 properties are already booked for the August bank holiday period and Christmas 2025.

Recent recruits at StayCotswold with guest services team member Nicole Marina. Front L-R Nicole, Julie Rhodes and Lily Arthurs. Back: Imogen Chown and George Anderson

“We have increased our portfolio and our market share at a time when the furnished holiday let market is shrinking in the wake of legislative and tax changes,” added Tracy.

“Our focus is on getting the best possible outcome for each property on our books. Owners and guests value the personal service we provide, our local knowledge and innovative culture.

“We see excellent potential for further expansion due to the increasing popularity of the Cotswolds combined with our growing portfolio, a strengthened team providing a high-quality service, our dynamic pricing strategy and use of technology.”

StayCotswold has added to its ranks over recent months in line with its expansion, welcoming Zoe Carnegie as its owner services team leader, Julie Rhodes in the same department and Lilly Arthurs, George Anderson and Imogen Chown in the guest services team. The company now has 19 staff.

The Old Rectory at Miserden, near Stroud

Tracy said StayCotswold’s investment in technology has increased traffic to its website and the number of direct online bookings, and it has also improved the mobile user experience.

Guest deals offering discounts for private chef service Yhangry, restaurants and bars and visits to places such as Cotswold Distillery, creative and craft workshops and tours and attractions have also helped to drive business.