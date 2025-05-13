Two-night weekend stay at Hayling Island holiday parks for only £199

Hayling Island Holiday Park - silver caravan accommodation

For the month of May, Hayling Island Holiday Park is running a two-night weekend stay for only £199, be it a Friday and Saturday or a Saturday and Sunday stay. A four-night mid-week break is also being offered for only £129 throughout May.

Hayling Island Holiday Park, one of the four English holiday resorts acquired by Meadow Bay in 2024 has undergone a comprehensive regeneration programme and now offers a reinvigorated holiday experience with premium accommodation and enhanced facilities.

Nestled just a mile from the golden sand of Hayling Island Beach in Hampshire, Hayling Island is one of the UK’s best island-based holiday parks offering guests an escape to their very own seaside sanctuary, offering action-packed adventure to laid-back leisure.

Both May offers include either a three-bedroom or two-bedroom silver grade caravan subject to availability at time of booking. The accommodation comes with added extras including a smart TV and air frier, plus super-fast wi-fi as standard. With the introduction of Klarna payments at Meadow Bay Villages, you can now spread the cost of your stay into manageable instalments, so you don’t have to put your plans on pause.

Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Hayling Island, said: “We are extremely excited about the summer ahead and are delighted to be offering a May taster deal to help us showcase the fantastic facilities we now have at Hayling Island, following significant investments into the park, further reinforcing their commitment to enhancing guest experiences.

“This weekend and mid-week promotion is a fantastic deal given most of our on-site activities are free of charge, including a new outdoor lido splash park, new arcade zone, disc golf course and tough mutter agility for your four-legged friends. It’s also worth noting that although check in is at 4pm on arrival day and check out is at 10am on departure day, holiday makers can take advantage of the facilities for longer with access to the full resort from 12noon on both arrival and departure days.”

Hayling Island Holiday Park provides a range of accommodation including platinum caravans with hot tubs to new dog friendly lodges, complemented by a range of high quality facilities and family friendly activities that the ever-growing market of staycationers expect.