UAE travellers planning more international trips in 2025, with safety and insurance high on the agenda

New data from the Allianz Partners Travel Index suggests growing confidence among UAE residents when it comes to overseas travel, but rising concerns around personal safety, weather events and global instability are driving insurance uptake and shaping destination preferences.

A third of UAE residents plan to travel abroad at least twice in 2025, with more than one in three intending to spend upwards of USD 3,000 (approximately AED 11,000) on their next holiday, according to new research from Allianz Partners.

The inaugural UAE edition of the Allianz Partners Travel Index, published today, offers a snapshot of travel intent and attitudes across the Emirates, based on a nationally representative survey of 500 people conducted in February by Kantar Consumer Link.

The results reflect both growing demand for international leisure travel and a shift in consumer priorities, with personal safety now the dominant concern for 44 per cent of respondents, followed by worries around extreme weather, financial uncertainty and potential flight disruptions.

Higher-income travellers were more likely to express concern over geopolitical tensions, while younger respondents placed greater emphasis on safeguarding digital assets and travel documents.

While travel remains a key lifestyle priority, the findings also point to a more deliberate approach to planning. Most UAE travellers take up to three months to organise and book their trips, with decisions often shaped by word-of-mouth recommendations and content shared on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The typical break lasts between nine and 15 days, and is usually taken in the company of family or friends — a trend consistent with the region’s preference for group travel and shared experiences.

Regionally, destinations within the Middle East and North Africa remain most popular, attracting 30 per cent of travellers, followed by the UK and Europe at 26 per cent.

However, the survey also suggests an emerging appetite among younger adults for more distant escapes, particularly to Central America and the Caribbean Islands — regions that are seeing increased interest from Gen Z and millennial audiences.

When it comes to budgeting, 34 per cent of respondents say they expect to spend over USD 3,000 on their next trip. Higher earners were found to be planning more frequent travel overall, in some cases up to five or more international trips annually.

In response to rising concerns around safety and disruption, more than three-quarters of UAE respondents (76 per cent) say they plan to purchase travel insurance this year.

For 50 per cent of those, the primary motivation is personal peace of mind, while 35 per cent specifically cited medical emergency benefits and coverage limits as the most important factors when choosing a policy — particularly for longer international journeys.

A growing number of consumers are turning to travel websites to arrange cover, with 26 per cent saying they would purchase insurance at the same time as booking their trip. Among app users, 45 per cent identified digital storage of travel documents as the most valuable in-app feature while abroad.

Vinay Surana, the regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Allianz Partners, said the Index aimed to offer actionable insights to the industry at a time of rapid change. “The Allianz Partners Travel Index 2025 offers actionable insights for our partners at a time when travellers’ priorities are rapidly evolving,” he said. “By understanding the needs and concerns of respondents in the UAE, we can deliver more relevant, secure, and innovative travel solutions that empower our customers to explore with confidence.”

The UAE edition of the Allianz Partners Travel Index marks the first time the Index has been conducted in the region, contributing to a wider body of global consumer travel data. The survey was carried out between 11 and 19 February 2025 and has been post-weighted by age, gender and region to reflect the UAE’s national population profile, as published by UAE.Stat.

Allianz Partners is a global provider of B2B2C travel insurance, international health cover, mobility services and assistance. The group operates in over 75 countries, serving more than 72 million cases annually.