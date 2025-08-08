Seaside breaks don’t get more classic – and these Wowcher deals put the beach within reach from just £59. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve hunted down the best-value seaside stays in Britain, and Wowcher’s got them all. From Blackpool to Cornwall, these deals put you on the coast for less.

We’ve had a proper scout around for the best-value seaside stays in Britain, and frankly, you’d be hard pressed to beat Wowcher right now. It’s fast becoming the one-stop shop for cost-conscious travellers, with deals that put you in prime coastal spots for a fraction of the usual price. These three are standouts — all in classic UK holiday locations, all running live offers, and all ready to book today.

Southend-on-Sea from £115 a night

Grab a front-row seat to the Essex coast at the award-winning Camelia Hotel in Thorpe Bay. This overnight stay for a family of three or four includes breakfast, and you’re minutes from Southend Pier, Adventure Island and Sea Life Adventure. Rooms have a double and single bed, en suite bathroom, tea and coffee facilities and a flatscreen TV.

Book the Southend-on-Sea break from £115 at Wowcher.

Cornwall from £299 for a family break

If the sound of waves and sea air beats traffic noise any day, Tencreek Holiday Park near Looe and Polperro will do nicely. These caravans sleep up to six and come with access to the indoor heated pool, sports pitch, play areas and a kids’ club. Evenings mean live entertainment in the Castaways Family Show Bar and hearty food on tap in the restaurant. Sandy beaches, cliff walks and fishing villages are just minutes away.

Book the Cornwall caravan stay from £299 at Wowcher.

Blackpool from £59 a night

Blackpool’s always been the UK’s liveliest seaside resort, and this deal puts you right in the middle of it. The Canberra Hotel is a short walk from the Pleasure Beach and Golden Mile, and from £59 a night for two or four people you’ll get breakfast, free parking and late checkout. Rooms are en suite with Wi-Fi and TVs, and the hotel’s licensed bar is perfect for a drink after the lights come on along the prom.

We’ve seen these kinds of deals vanish in days, especially in peak season.

If the coast is calling, Wowcher’s got the answer — and the price is right.

