UK Hotels: Best of Mothers Day packages and stays

Stylish Barnaby's Bar at the Mercure London Earls Court hotel

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we wanted to highlight some fantastic Accor properties that are perfect for a memorable getaway. Whether you're looking for a serene spa retreat, a city break escape, or a cozy countryside stay, these handpicked destinations offer the ideal setting to celebrate and pamper your mum on that special day. Please see below for suggestions of scenic escapes and city breaks in the UK.

ALL.com, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty program, is also launching a brand-new offer, giving guests a discount of 20% on flexible rate hotel bookings of a minimum of two nights at participating hotels across Europe and beyond.

The offer, which is subject to availability and at selected participating properties, is valid until 13th March 2025, for stays between 28th March 2025 to 7th June 2025 and is available to use across a wide spectrum of Accor’s brands including Adagio Access, Adagio, greet, Handwritten, HotelF1, ibis budget, ibis Styles, ibis, Mama Shelter, Mercure, Mövenpick, Novotel, Novotel Living, Novotel Suites, Pullman, Swissôtel, Tribe, Sofitel, Sofitel Legend and MGallery.

Mercure London Earls Court

For Mother's Day at Barnaby's bar in the hotel, mums get a prosecco on arrival and 50% discount on her order! Barnaby’s Bar at the Mercure offers a sophisticated menu that caters to a variety of palates, blending global influences with local touches. Signature cocktails like the "Jasmin Mule," with jasmine-infused vodka and ginger beer, and the "Pimm’s Negroni," a British twist on the Italian classic, showcase the bar's creative flair.

Complementing the drinks, the bar menu features a selection of well-crafted dishes, making Barnaby’s a perfect spot for both a casual drink and a delicious meal.

Book a room at the hotel to extend the stay! At 12-storeys high, Mercure and ibis London Earls Court Hotel offers breathtaking views of the London skyline. The hotel has recently undergone a multi-million-pound renovation and is now repositioned as a dual-brand property. The Mercure rooms feature a ‘Layers of Time’ theme having been inspired by the iconic Tardis of Doctor Who, which stands in front of nearby Earl's Court station. The rooms have superb quality, inspired by local culture with a minimalistic design. The ibis rooms feature a range of twins, doubles, and family rooms as well as interconnecting rooms to accommodate families. All of the spacious and comfortable bedrooms are en-suite and equipped with environmentally friendly air-cooling. Prices for a Standard Double Room starts at £112 per night, with current availability.

Mercure Oxford Hawkwell House

Set against the idyllic backdrop of rural Iffley’s gardens, Hawkwell House is an ideal location for a Mother’s Day weekend. With historic Oxford accessible by a picturesque riverside walk or by car, guests can revel in the peace and comfort of this tranquil haven just minutes from the city. Here they can explore Botanic Gardens, the imposing architecture of Oxford University, or the Ashmolean Museum. Hotel guests may also take advantage of 20% off at the impressive Blenheim Palace just a short drive away or use the prime location as access to outer city attractions such as The Oxford Gin Distillery and the Cotswolds. Hawkwell House is also offering a Mother's Day Sunday Lunch on March 30th, featuring unlimited starters and desserts alongside beautifully crafted mains. (Adults £39.00 per person, children £22.00 per person.)

Prices start at £135.25 for a Classic Double Room, with current availability.

ibis Styles Paignton

Just a stone’s throw away from idyllic Paignton Beach, this ibis Styles is ideal for a springtime beach weekend. Bright and airy with a stylish nautical theme, the hotel features spacious and cheerful bedrooms and a sun terrace overlooking the expansive seafront. When not exploring lively Paignton or nearby Torquay and Brixham, guests can indulge in luxurious spa experiences in the Drift Spa, or feast on gelato and locally inspired cocktails in the vibrant Deller’s Café after a sunny stroll along the beach and pier. With its unparalleled views and Devon hospitality, there is nowhere better located or more comfortable to explore the charming English Riviera for Mother’s Day.

Prices start at £54 for a Standard Room with Double Bed, with current availability.

Mercure Tankersley Manor Hotel and Spa

This stunning 17th century residence guarantees a luxurious and relaxing stay, with complimentary access to swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room. It’s the ideal location to treat mum to a pamper day, with half or full day spa days and the option to indulge in afternoon tea or lunch, and of course a glass of bubbly. Spa experiences start at £55pp. The rooms here are the perfect blend of comfort and luxury, making it the perfect break for hard-working mums, and cosy onsite restaurant The Woodman provides an inviting dinner location, offering classic pub fare and seasonal dishes. The Mercure Tankersley is the ideal restful stay for a decadent Mother’s Day.

Prices start at £92.70 for a double room, with current availability on 29th March.

TRIBE London Canary Wharf

Situated conveniently in the heart of vibrant Canary Wharf, TRIBE is a fresh and modern base for a Mother’s Day city getaway. Perfect for a foodie mum, it’s close to many exceptional restaurants, including its own refreshing California-inspired restaurant Feels Like June. It also boasts easy access to central London or the O2, and plenty of markets and green spaces. The comfortable and stylish bedrooms provide impressive views of Canary Wharf’s striking skyscraper landscape so guests can escape the bustling city in comfort.

Prices start at £137 for a TRIBE Essential Atrium with king size bed, with current availability.

Mercure Bolton Georgian House Hotel

The perfect Mother’s Day escape for a disco queen! The elegant Mercure Bolton Georgian House Hotel is offering a ‘Mamma Mia’ themed Mother’s Day party on March 29th – dance the night away to ABBA tribute ‘Bjorn To Be’ with a glass of fizz included (£20.10pp). The local area is perfect to recover from the night with a scenic nature walk along Rivington Reservoir, ending with authentic ales and cider tasting paddles at The Ale House. It’s also dog friendly, so no need to leave furry friends at home.

Prices start at £80.10 for a Classic Double Room, with current availability.

Novotel Edinburgh Centre

With majestic Edinburgh Castle on its doorstep and the city centre a short walk away, the Novotel Edinburgh Centre is perfectly located for a weekend away in the stunning Scottish capital. Whether taking mum for a climb up Arthur’s Seat or on a shopping spree, the Novotel is a cosy yet modern haven to recuperate after the bustle of the city. With a heated pool, hot tub, and sauna, guests are invited to totally unwind in the luxurious spa or dine on traditional Scottish cuisine and craft beers in the Tap Kitchen and Bar. Rooms are spacious with a sweeping view of the Edinburgh skyline. With Princes Street, the Royal Mile, and Grassmarket also close by, guests have the city at their fingertips from the Novotel Edinburgh Centre, with no compromise to the pure comfort and indulgence of this hotel.

Prices start at £184 for a Standard room with 2 single beds, with current availability.