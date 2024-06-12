Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts have issued a travel warning to holidaymakers as a simple airport mistake this summer could see them lose over £2,000

Experts have issued a travel warning to all UK holidaymakers as airport selfies could see passengers losing over £2,000. The warning comes as many are beginning to head off on their summer holidays.

Around 66% of holidaymakers enjoy an airport drink before take off with social media flooded with snaps of #AirportBeers. However, DIY and Tools Experts Saxton Blades has warned homeowners and tradespeople their airport selfies in the airport bar, and any other holiday snaps, could cost them thousands.

According to leading insurers, every 12 minutes in the UK a tool theft is reported, so advertising that your home, shed or van is unwatched for an extended period greatly increases your chance of being one of the predicted 40,000+ tool theft victims this summer.

Under the terms and conditions of your insurance, not taking ‘reasonable’ measures - like showcasing your tan to your social media followers - could make your insurance completely invalid. With the average shed being worth over £2,500 this could cost you

DIY and Tools Expert, Glen Allsopp of Saxton Blades of Saxton Blades, said: “Everyone deserves a stress-free holiday after working hard to save up the cash to book the trip. We know people love to share their snaps straight away - especially if your co-workers are still working hard - but this simple act increases the risk of robbery and could invalidate your insurance with some providers. But our advice is to just wait until you get home to make your mates jealous - those Facebook likes aren’t worth risking thousands for.”

Experts from Saxton Blades have shared top tips for keeping your tools safe while you’re away. The tips are listed below.