UK travel advice: Warning to holidaymakers as simple mistake in airports this summer could cost people over £2k
and live on Freeview channel 276
Experts have issued a travel warning to all UK holidaymakers as airport selfies could see passengers losing over £2,000. The warning comes as many are beginning to head off on their summer holidays.
Around 66% of holidaymakers enjoy an airport drink before take off with social media flooded with snaps of #AirportBeers. However, DIY and Tools Experts Saxton Blades has warned homeowners and tradespeople their airport selfies in the airport bar, and any other holiday snaps, could cost them thousands.
According to leading insurers, every 12 minutes in the UK a tool theft is reported, so advertising that your home, shed or van is unwatched for an extended period greatly increases your chance of being one of the predicted 40,000+ tool theft victims this summer.
Under the terms and conditions of your insurance, not taking ‘reasonable’ measures - like showcasing your tan to your social media followers - could make your insurance completely invalid. With the average shed being worth over £2,500 this could cost you
DIY and Tools Expert, Glen Allsopp of Saxton Blades of Saxton Blades, said: “Everyone deserves a stress-free holiday after working hard to save up the cash to book the trip. We know people love to share their snaps straight away - especially if your co-workers are still working hard - but this simple act increases the risk of robbery and could invalidate your insurance with some providers. But our advice is to just wait until you get home to make your mates jealous - those Facebook likes aren’t worth risking thousands for.”
Experts from Saxton Blades have shared top tips for keeping your tools safe while you’re away. The tips are listed below.
- Enlist your neighbours - ask them to repay the favour for any odd jobs you’ve helped them with by asking them to bring the bins in or just keep an eye on the property.
- Transfer your expensive items from your van or shed indoors.
- Install timers and give the illusion your trip is much shorter.
- Set up a WhatsApp group to share selfies with your nearest and dearest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.