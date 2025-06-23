UK vape ban prompts holiday warning from travel expert

Maldives

Holidaymakers thinking that they can flout the UK vape ban by jetting off on holiday should think again, a travel expert has warned.

As the UK’s disposable vape ban came into effect this month, a travel expert is urging holidaymakers to stay informed as they plan trips abroad this summer.

Among the list of countries with vape restrictions in place is holiday hotspot Thailand - home to stunning beaches, exotic wildlife and vibrant culture - where electronic cigarettes are strictly prohibited.

In the South Asian country you could face fines of up to 30,000 baht (around £680) or, in extreme cases, risk prison for up to 10 years. The penalties apply to both tourists and locals.

Similarly, the Maldives, known for its crystal-clear waters and luxurious overwater villas has implemented environmentally driven vape restrictions to protect its natural beauty.

But don’t let this put you off - Destination2's travel expert Betty Bouchier-Hobin is answering the need-to-know questions about vaping abroad.

Betty warns, “Several popular holiday destinations have introduced strict regulations - and in some cases total bans - on vaping devices and e-liquids.

“Destinations like Thailand and the Maldives offer unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and these countries absolutely belong on your bucket list.

“You just need to be aware of the local laws, plan ahead and use expert travel advisors, like Destination2, who monitor global regulations to ensure holidaymakers are well-prepared and can enjoy a smooth trip.”

Why are countries banning vapes?

“Countries cite a range of reasons - from concerns surrounding youth health risks to environmental protection.

“Eco-focused regions such as the Maldives and Seychelles are particularly focused on reducing plastic pollution and preserving marine ecosystems - to maintain the unique beauty which attracts holidaymakers from all over the world.”

What are the rules for flying from/to the UK with a vape?

“You may still carry vape devices in hand luggage, but not in checked baggage due to battery restrictions. Using your vape during flights is strictly prohibited. Always check airline policies and local laws at your destination.

“It’s still legal to bring your personal device home. The ban currently affects buying and selling, not personal use - unless you're importing to resell, which is an offence.”

How can you prepare if you’re travelling to these countries?

“Make sure you check the latest foreign office travel advice for bans and rules specific to your chosen destination.

“If you are heading to a destination with a vaping ban, it’s a good idea to plan ahead. Some alternatives include Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) such as gum or patches. Consulting with a pharmacist before departure can help identify the best solution for you.”