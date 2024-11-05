UK’s best kept secret: Ultimate wellbeing getaway on Causeway Coast

2024 has been a busy year for those caught in the 9-to-5 grind. As the year winds down, many are looking for a winter getaway closer to home to embrace the British weather and recharge ahead of the new year.

Marine Hotel, situated in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland, is nestled on the Irish shores and is the ultimate spot for a blustery winter getaway.

Active holidays and nature themed getaways in particular have seen a huge uptake in visitors with around 50% of potential travellers seeking greater interest in wellness destinations situated near beaches. The Causeway Coast is the perfect destination for those seeking a winter escape to rejuvenate after a long year, offering endless opportunities for exploration and adventure. As winter settles in, the Causeway Coast transforms into a magical wonderland, ideal for anyone looking to retreat to nature and embrace the chilly British wintertime. With its breathtaking landscapes, abundant hiking trails, wildlife-rich islands, and some of the UK’s most beautiful beaches and coastline, this region promises a refreshing getaway filled with both tranquillity and excitement.

The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle offers an ideal retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation. Its location alone makes it a top choice, nestled amidst some of the coast’s best beaches and near iconic landmarks like the Giant’s Causeway, Rathlin Island, and the famed Bushmills distillery. This Northern Irish gem serves as the ultimate base for exploring the Causeway Coast’s highlights, offering a tranquil escape without the crowds, so guests can truly unwind and immerse themselves in the region’s natural beauty.

With wellness and the outdoors increasingly intertwined, Northern Ireland is a haven for scenic walks and hikes, especially along the breathtaking Causeway Coastal Route. This 120-mile stretch boasts spectacular coastal views, rugged cliffs, and iconic stops like Dunluce Castle and the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, making it ideal for road trips, cycling, and running. More people are embracing active relaxation on their holidays and with trails like the Glenariff Scenic Trail Circular, with its ancient waterfalls, and the Fairhead Loch Na Crannóige Walk, known for its panoramic vista views. Northern Ireland offers endless trails for outdoor enthusiasts, and the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle places guests right at the doorstep of these remarkable routes.

For those looking to unwind without venturing far, the Marine Hotel offers plenty of ways to immerse yourself in nature and nurture your wellbeing this winter. Cold-water swimming and beach yoga are two rejuvenating activities available right at the shore, allowing guests to embrace the health benefits of the outdoors. Winter is the perfect time to unwind, and the Marine Hotel Ballycastle invites visitors to embrace the outdoors with a refreshing winter escape along the scenic Causeway Coast. Their Winter Seascape Break includes Bed & Breakfast, a main course dinner, a welcome drink, and late checkout—all from £159 based on two adults sharing.

For those who want a festive getaway, guests can celebrate New Year by the sea, reliving the best of 2024 and welcoming 2025 with complimentary champagne Family-friendly activities include hot chocolate for kids, kite-making kits for beach fun, a local scavenger hunt, and board games in the lounge.