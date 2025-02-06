‘Ultimate’ winter sun destinations for British digital nomads in 2025
Rio de Janeiro is the best city for Digital Nomads looking for winter sun
1. Rio de Janeiro
Fed up of the gloomy UK weather and looking to take your career outside the UK? Well, digital PR agency Reboot Online can reveal that Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is the top city for digital nomads looking to soak up the winter sun with a total score of 7.06/10.
Rio de Janeiro boasts a delightful average temperature of 23.8°C. Not only is Rio de Janeiro a city rich in culture, but the local government has been pushing to make it a suitable place for remote workers, including connectivity and citywide 5G coverage.
2. Bangkok
In second place ranks Bangkok, Thailand with an average temperature of 28°C and an overall score of 6.83/10. With stunning temples at every turn, contrasted with the infamous Khao San road, loved by backpackers and nomads alike, you’ll be spoilt for choice living in the Thai capital. Bangkok has the second-lowest average nightly Airbnb cost (£66.00), while also faring extremely well when it comes to WiFi performance (242.16mbps+).
3. Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina ranks in third position with a nomad score of 6.69/10. with its European façade and Old-World charm. The city has the lowest average cost for a pint of domestic beer (£1.18) and very reasonable average meal costs (£6.29). Buenos Aires also boasts the lowest average nightly Airbnb costs (£55.14), and 68% of the population live in close proximity to public transport, making travelling around the city an absolute breeze.
4. Madrid
Madrid follows in fourth position, scoring 6.03/10. As Spain's digital nomad visa allows stays up to a year, this makes it ideal for working and enjoying Spanish sun, tapas, and sangria, with Barcelona also ranking closely behind in seventh position. Despite its current rainy spell, temperatures in March usually reach 16 degrees.
Placing fifth is Lisbon, followed by Tokyo and Rome in joint seventh and Taipei in ninth. Finally, rounding off the top 10 is Porto.