‘Ultimate’ winter sun destinations for British digital nomads in 2025

Man carrying laptop abroad

As the colder months continue, searches for winter sun destinations have surged by 5000%, while interest in ‘countries with digital nomad visas’ has risen by over 4000% in the past 30 days - but where is the perfect escape? Intrigued to find out more, digital PR agency Reboot Online analysed factors such as the average nightly cost of an Airbnb, average download speed, safety, public transport, average temperature and the average cost of a meal and a pint to conclude the best cities with winter sun as a digital nomad.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rio de Janeiro is the best city for Digital Nomads looking for winter sun

1. Rio de Janeiro

Fed up of the gloomy UK weather and looking to take your career outside the UK? Well, digital PR agency Reboot Online can reveal that Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is the top city for digital nomads looking to soak up the winter sun with a total score of 7.06/10.

Rio de Janeiro boasts a delightful average temperature of 23.8°C. Not only is Rio de Janeiro a city rich in culture, but the local government has been pushing to make it a suitable place for remote workers, including connectivity and citywide 5G coverage.

2. Bangkok

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place ranks Bangkok, Thailand with an average temperature of 28°C and an overall score of 6.83/10. With stunning temples at every turn, contrasted with the infamous Khao San road, loved by backpackers and nomads alike, you’ll be spoilt for choice living in the Thai capital. Bangkok has the second-lowest average nightly Airbnb cost (£66.00), while also faring extremely well when it comes to WiFi performance (242.16mbps+).

3. Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Argentina ranks in third position with a nomad score of 6.69/10. with its European façade and Old-World charm. The city has the lowest average cost for a pint of domestic beer (£1.18) and very reasonable average meal costs (£6.29). Buenos Aires also boasts the lowest average nightly Airbnb costs (£55.14), and 68% of the population live in close proximity to public transport, making travelling around the city an absolute breeze.

4. Madrid

Madrid follows in fourth position, scoring 6.03/10. As Spain's digital nomad visa allows stays up to a year, this makes it ideal for working and enjoying Spanish sun, tapas, and sangria, with Barcelona also ranking closely behind in seventh position. Despite its current rainy spell, temperatures in March usually reach 16 degrees.

Placing fifth is Lisbon, followed by Tokyo and Rome in joint seventh and Taipei in ninth. Finally, rounding off the top 10 is Porto.