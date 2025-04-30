Ultra budget breaks land at Holiday Hypermarket

Benidorm - a much loved budget-holiday destination

Holiday Hypermarket has launched a collection of budget-friendly holidays, all priced under £250pp.

Holidaymakers looking to escape without breaking the bank now have a new reason to book, as Holiday Hypermarket unveils its latest range of cheap package holidays. From sun-soaked beaches in Spain and Greece to exciting nightlife escapes in Magaluf and Malia, the new range caters to a wide variety of tastes and travel styles, without compromising on quality or convenience.

These carefully selected package holidays include return flights, accommodation, baggage allowance, transfers and full ATOL protection, giving customers unbeatable value with the peace of mind they expect from one of the UK’s leading last minute holiday specialists.

“We know holidaymakers are more price-conscious than ever, especially with the rising cost of living,” said a spokesperson for Holiday Hypermarket. “Our holidays under £250pp are all about delivering amazing experiences for less, without cutting corners. We want to make last-minute travel accessible to everyone.”

The new deals are available now through the Holiday Hypermarket website, with new departures added regularly. Customers can also sign up for price alerts and exclusive offers to snap up the best value breaks as soon as they land.

For more information and to browse the under £250pp breaks, visit https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/deals/holidays-under-250pp.