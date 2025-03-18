Unbeatable Easter holiday deals with Holiday Hypermarket

By Holiday Hypermarket
Contributor
18th Mar 2025, 12:51pm
Rodos Starplaceholder image
Rodos Star
As the Easter break approaches, families across the UK are searching for the perfect sunshine escape – and Holiday Hypermarket has the best priced deals to make it happen.

Whether it’s basking on the golden beaches of Greece, exploring the vibrant culture of Spain, or enjoying the year-round warmth of Lanzarote, Holiday Hypermarket's exclusive Easter holiday packages offer something for everyone – all at unbeatable prices.

With family-friendly resorts, all inclusive options, and exciting activities for children and adults alike, now is the ideal time to secure a stress-free holiday in some of Europe’s most loved destinations. Avoid the summer rush and take advantage of the milder spring weather while experiencing world-class hospitality, stunning coastlines, and endless entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of the below deals from Holiday Hypermarket are for two adults and one child, and include your flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers.

Hotel Rio Parkplaceholder image
Hotel Rio Park

Protur Aparthotel Bonaire, Majorca - £726 total price

  • 7 nights Self Catering
  • Flying from London Gatwick on 19th April
  • Free child place included

www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/47405/protur-aparthotel-bonaire---self-catering

Rodos Star, Rhodes - £1,008 total price

Protur Aparthotel Bonaireplaceholder image
Protur Aparthotel Bonaire
  • ​7 nights All Inclusive
  • Flying from London Gatwick on 19th April
  • Close to a golf course

www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/14923/rodos-star

Hotel Rio Park, Benidorm - £1,224 total price

  • 7 nights ​Full Board
  • Flying from Birmingham on 19th April
  • Based on a quiet road but close to nightlife, shops and bars

www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/14262/hotel-rio-park

Related topics:GreeceSpainEuropeRhodes
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice