UNiDAYS reveals that 72% of students are struggling to afford holidays as new partnership with Airbnb helps students save on travel

Data from UNiDAYS reveals that nearly three-quarters (72%) of students cannot afford a holiday

UNiDAYS, the world’s leading verification-enabled platform for students, and Airbnb have partnered to help students save on their next holiday. The partnership is Airbnb’s only student discount scheme, offering UNiDAYS’ verified UK community of 2.8 million students an exclusive opportunity to redeem a 5% discount on their next Airbnb booking. The announcement comes as new UNiDAYS data reveals how the cost of a holiday is restricting students’ travel plans.

A survey of over 3,000 UNiDAYS student members reveals that nearly three-quarters (72%) say that the main reason they are not planning a trip is because they can’t afford it. According to the data, 40% of students are dipping into their savings to fund a holiday, if they are able to take a trip. For those who are trying to fund a getaway, 26% would pay for their break with money from a part-time or summer job - and a further 25% rely on their parents to pay for their trip.

This new offer will ease some of these financial pressures felt by many students, and make it easier and more affordable for students to book their accommodation, which is great news as UNiDAYS finds that almost one third (28%) of students think that their holiday budget is best spent on accommodation.

With 26% of students opting to book a stay on Airbnb for their trips, this partnership will allow them to book accommodation at a discounted rate. From an apartment for their next solo trip to a one-of-a-kind villa for an upcoming group holiday, this partnership is helping students to take a well-deserved break from their studies whilst not breaking the bank.

Alongside affordability, the data also reveals how students are planning their holidays. For example, 47% of students use TikTok or Instagram for travel inspiration, and 40% say they are guided by recommendations from friends and family. Travelling abroad to test out the food and drink scene was a motivation for students (39%), closely followed by the prospect of attending live music events or festivals (34%).

With over 80% of bookings on Airbnb being group trips, new features launched last year including shared wishlists and group messaging make it easier than ever for groups of students to plan together and share the travel experience with friends.

Alex Gallagher, Chief Strategy Officer at UNiDAYS commented: “We are hugely excited about our exclusive partnership with Airbnb. It is clear that cost is a barrier to travel for the student community and we are determined to play a part in easing this pressure. Travel shouldn’t be off limits for anybody, particularly for young people keen to explore new cities and cultures during the academic breaks.

“We are hopeful that this incentive will empower the student community to explore new destinations, without worrying about breaking the bank.”

Luke Impett, Head of Partnerships at Airbnb said: “In a climate where students are facing more financial pressures than ever, we are proud to launch this partnership with UNiDAYS because we believe everyone should benefit from travel. Choosing from the huge range of experiences and stays on Airbnb can unlock unique adventures at great value, allowing more students to explore new destinations and enjoy travelling with friends.”

Recently, Airbnb launched Airbnb Services and Experiences, allowing travellers to easily book personalised services like private chefs or spa treatments, and explore unique, local-led experiences. All of these are available through the newly redesigned app, which makes booking homes, services, and experiences effortless - all in one place. This makes it even easier for students to enjoy unforgettable, authentic trips while staying within budget.