Animal

Flying with an emotional support animal (ESA) is exciting, but it is critical for owners to know the rules before planning the trip.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flying with an emotional support animal (ESA) is exciting, but it is critical for owners to know the rules before planning the trip. Emotional support animal laws have been changing constantly over the past few years, and airlines have brought new rules for flying with an emotional support animal.

Since United Airlines is one of the most popular airlines operating in the US, many people wonder about United Airlines' emotional support animal rules. If you're curious about what emotional support animals must meet to fly with their owners in the passenger cabin, our article will cover everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read on to get your ultimate guide to flying with an emotional support animal with United Airlines.

What Is United Airlines' Emotional Support Animal Policy?

United Airlines has the same pet policy as pretty much all the other airlines regarding emotional support animals. They must meet pet travel requirements set by the airline, as emotional support animals don't have the same travel rights as service animals. This means that all emotional support animals flying with United Airlines must meet the airline's pet policies.

The same applies to all the other commercial airlines. They don't have an obligation to allow emotional support animals in the passenger cabin – ESAs are subject to pet travel requirements set by airlines. Although every airline sets its own rules, they tend to be the same, such as traveling inside a pet carrier with strict dimensions and/or weight requirements.

However, this wasn't always like this – according to this ESA laws guide, you could fly with an emotional support animal just like a service animal up until 2021. The Air Carrier Access Act was modified to only include service animals for air travel in the passenger cabin without the need to meet pet policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since United Airlines doesn't have a legal obligation to allow emotional support animals in the passenger cabin, your emotional support animal must meet the pet travel requirements set by the airline. Below, we discuss more about how you can fly United Airlines with an emotional support animal.

How to Fly United Airlines With an ESA

Even though emotional support animals don't get the same travel rights as service animals, it doesn't mean that you can't fly United Airlines with an ESA. As long as your emotional support animal is one of the accepted species that United Airlines allows, your ESA will have options to fly with you, whether in the passenger cabin or in the cargo hold.

Flying in the Cargo Hold

United Airlines made some important changes to pets flying in the cargo hold. The airline no longer allows guests to check their animals to fly with them in the cargo hold. Pets can only fly in the cargo if they are accompanied by active-duty military personnel or a State Department employee.

Therefore, you can only fly with an emotional support animal in the passenger cabin. You can't check a pet or an emotional support animal to fly with you in the cargo hold. Below, we cover how to fly with an emotional support animal in the passenger cabin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying in the Passenger Cabin

United Airlines only accepts dogs and cats in the passenger cabin. This, unfortunately, means that you can't fly United Airlines with emotional support animals other than dogs and cats.

If your ESA is a dog or cat, they can fly with you in the passenger cabin if they fit inside a United Airlines-approved pet carrier. The maximum dimensions for both hard and soft-sided carriers are as follows.

Hard-Sided Carriers

Height: 9 inches / Length: 17.5 inches / Width: 12 inches

9 inches / 17.5 inches / 12 inches Soft-Sided Carriers:

Height: 11 inches / Length: 18 inches / Width: 11 inches

While many airlines have a pet weight restriction, United Airlines doesn't – as long as your emotional support dog or cat can fit inside an airline-approved carrier comfortably, they can travel with you in the passenger cabin.

Also, United Airlines allows up to two pets per person, but you must purchase two seats. However, if your flight is on any of the following aircraft, United Airlines allows only one pet per person: A319, A320, A321neo, Boeing 737-800-8, Boeing 737-900-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summarising United Airlines Emotional Support Animal Rules

Emotional support animals flying with United Airlines must meet the airline's pet policies. Since the airline only allows dogs and cats in the passenger cabin, you can fly United Airlines with a small dog or cat.

If your emotional support animal is not a small dog or cat, you will need to look for another airline. Alaska Airlines, for example, accepts more varieties of animals as part of their pet travel rules, including ferrets, non-poisonous lizards, and guinea pigs. However, be sure to check up-to-date rules, as pet travel rules tend to change constantly.