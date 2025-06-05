US states with the most multigenerational households, according to study

US states with the most multigenerational households

As Americans continue grappling with the rising cost of living in 2025, an increasing number of families are turning to a familiar solution: moving in together.

Multigenerational households, where grandparents, parents, and children share the same home, are on the rise, and not just for sentimental reasons. From sky-high rent to caregiving needs, many people are finding that pooling resources under one roof is not only practical, but sometimes essential.

A new study from Deeds.com analyzed the latest available data from the American Community Survey, published by the U.S. Census Bureau, to find out which US states have the highest (and lowest) rates of multigenerational living.

Nationally, about 3.8% of households include grandparents, parents, and children living under the same roof, showing that multigenerational living is still uncommon but meaningful in many areas. By ranking all 50 states based on the percentage of households that include three or more generations, the study sheds light on where extended family life is thriving and where it’s less common.

Hawaii tops the list with nearly 38,200 multigenerational households out of around 494,000 total, a staggering 7.73%. That’s more than double the national average of 3.8%. This trend reflects a strong cultural tradition of family togetherness, especially among Native Hawaiian and Asian communities, as well as the state’s notoriously high cost of housing. When homes cost a premium, sharing them becomes the norm.

With nearly 13.7 million households, California has over 807,000 multigenerational homes, ranking second. At 5.9%, the rate is well above the national average, largely driven by high property prices, especially in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Cultural diversity and the need for childcare or eldercare within immigrant families also contribute to this trend.

Texas lands in third with a multigenerational household rate of 4.79%. That translates to almost 540,000 households out of more than 11.2 million. With a fast-growing population and fluctuating housing affordability across urban and rural areas, many Texans opt for extended family living to save money and support one another.

Delaware might be small, but it ranks fourth for multigenerational living, with 18,562 of its 412,000 households (4.5%) made up of three or more generations. The state’s compact geography and proximity to major metro areas like Philadelphia could make living with family a logical and economical move.

Maryland is in fifth place with a 4.47% rate. That’s over 106,000 multigenerational households out of nearly 2.4 million. Situated near Washington, D.C., Maryland residents face high housing prices, long commutes, and busy work schedules, all factors that might make living together more appealing for logistical and financial support.

In New Jersey, 4.46% of households include multiple generations, amounting to more than 157,000 out of 3.5 million homes. The state’s dense urban centers and high cost of living push families to combine homes. Additionally, the strong presence of immigrant communities supports this lifestyle as part of cultural tradition.

Georgia’s 4.42% rate represents more than 183,000 multigenerational households. The state's Southern roots and emphasis on family values, along with a mix of urban and rural living conditions, contribute to extended families choosing to stay together under one roof.

Nevada is next in 8th place with 4.34%, with nearly 54,000 out of 1.2 million households being multigenerational. Rapid growth in cities like Las Vegas, combined with rising housing prices and a strong service economy, means families may be more likely to live together to share costs and caregiving duties.

In Arizona, about 125,000 of its 2.9 million households are multigenerational, at a rate of 4.31%. The mix of retirees, young families, and economic pressures, including home affordability in Phoenix, may be creating the perfect storm for shared living arrangements.

Rounding out the top 10, New York has a 4.21% rate, with over 328,000 multigenerational households. While it may be lower than other top states, the total number is still significant. The combination of high property costs in places like NYC and the state’s cultural mix, including communities where living with extended family is the norm, keeps New York firmly on the list.

At the other end of the spectrum are the states where extended families rarely live under one roof. North Dakota ranks last with just 0.88% of households being multigenerational, that’s only around 2,972 out of 338,059 households. The state’s lower housing costs and sparse population mean that most people can afford to live independently.

Just above North Dakota are Vermont (1.30%), Iowa (1.64%), South Dakota (1.78%) and Montana (1.79%). These states tend to have lower home prices, fewer large urban centers, and less economic pressure to share homes, which likely explains the smaller percentage of multigenerational households.

Full list of states with the highest rate of multigenerational households:

Rank State Total households Multigenerational households Rate of multigenerational households 1 Hawaii 493,898 38,197 7.73 2 California 13,699,816 807,639 5.9 3 Texas 11,260,645 539,721 4.79 4 Delaware 412,048 18,562 4.5 5 Maryland 2,384,715 106,684 4.47 6 New Jersey 3,538,457 157,884 4.46 7 Georgia 4,150,138 183,471 4.42 8 Nevada 1,224,685 53,102 4.34 9 Arizona 2,907,014 125,358 4.31 10 New York 7,809,267 328,940 4.21 11 Rhode Island 443,980 18,560 4.18 12 Florida 8,966,402 374,764 4.18 13 Mississippi 1,166,617 46,917 4.02 14 Utah 1,167,591 46,317 3.97 15 Virginia 3,402,670 127,615 3.75 16 New Mexico 856,580 31,494 3.68 17 Alabama 2,051,545 74,315 3.62 18 Louisiana 1,833,915 66,367 3.62 19 South Carolina 2,177,733 74,202 3.41 20 Illinois 5,071,288 171,469 3.38 21 Massachusetts 2,800,984 94,667 3.38 22 Connecticut 1,442,969 48,653 3.37 23 Tennessee 2,889,226 95,391 3.3 24 North Carolina 4,392,669 142,118 3.24 25 Washington 3,101,265 100,323 3.23 26 Kentucky 1,853,603 59,579 3.21 27 Arkansas 1,232,871 39,376 3.19 28 Oklahoma 1,589,105 49,311 3.1 29 New Hampshire 569,493 17,336 3.04 30 Idaho 733,244 21,848 2.98 31 Pennsylvania 5,324,209 157,946 2.97 32 Alaska 276,852 8,118 2.93 33 Oregon 1,752,050 49,831 2.84 34 West Virginia 743,644 20,608 2.77 35 Colorado 2,428,261 65,452 2.7 36 Indiana 2,754,881 74,206 2.69 37 Michigan 4,107,809 110,435 2.69 38 Ohio 4,917,309 126,361 2.57 39 Missouri 2,556,271 63,871 2.5 40 Kansas 1,188,340 25,231 2.12 41 Nebraska 813,864 16,397 2.01 42 Wyoming 247,368 4,806 1.94 43 Maine 616,085 11,580 1.88 44 Minnesota 2,344,432 43,008 1.83 45 Wisconsin 2,495,539 44,698 1.79 46 Montana 472,867 8,460 1.79 47 South Dakota 378,559 6,730 1.78 48 Iowa 1,337,243 21,867 1.64 49 Vermont 279,612 3,635 1.3 50 North Dakota 338,059 2,972 0.88