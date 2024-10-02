'Van life has never been bigger': Huge spike in youngsters taking out ‘tourist’ policies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The explosion of youngsters embracing van life culture shows no signs of slowing, data has revealed.

TikTok and Instagram are awash with people who have decided to document their decision to live life on the road by sleeping in the vehicle they are travelling in. Some, like Simone Stewart, have gone on to become social media influencers and attracted more than 20,000 followers who want to follow her journey and camper renovation tips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trend of others following suit is on the increase, with Sterling Insurance confirming the number of 18-34 year olds who have taken out one of its ‘tourist’ policies has increased by 277% since this time last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Van life has never been bigger,” said Peter Cook, one of the company’s managers.

Van life

“The majority of our policies for those touring has been, and probably always will be, older people who like to travel in their motorhomes and explore during retirement or as they wind down their working lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s been obvious to us that more and more young people are looking to travel around the UK and Europe in campers they have converted too. It’s not only a cool way of living and seeing the world, it’s often a lot cheaper than living in a house or flat too.”

Thousands of ‘tourists’ have got their insurance through Sterling since the first Coronavirus lockdowns of 2020. This includes taking out green card, walkabout or van life policies which have been created to offer cover for those who want to tour the UK or abroad using their four-wheeled vehicles.

Adults over the age of 55 continue to take out around 50% of these types of insurance. Just under 70% of all policyholders take out cover for a year which means they can be on the road for 12 months while all ages tend to get more quotes during the summer than in the winter.

Stories of individuals and families ditching their homes and living in vehicles to combat the cost of living crisis has no doubt further exacerbated the rise in van life popularity.