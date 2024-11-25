Veranda Paul and Virginie in Mauritius reopens after refurbishment

Adults-only hotel Veranda Paul & Virginie in Mauritius reopens having been redesigned to offer guests a fresh, new experience. Nestled in the picturesque village of Grand Gaube in the north of Mauritius, the stylish boutique hotel offers breath-taking views over the northern coastline.

To celebrate the reopening, an exclusive 15% discount is available on the chosen room and meal plan, if booked by 15 December 2024. This special offer is valid for stays from 1st December 2024 to 30th April 2025. Prices start from £169 per night based on two adults sharing a Comfort Seaview Room with breakfast in February 2025. An ode to love and Mauritian heritage, its warm, intimate architecture and enchanting design create the ideal haven for couples searching for serenity and relaxation. Inspired by the famous love story by Jacques-Henri Bernardin de Saint-Pierre, the hotel beckons every visitor to an enchanted interlude.

In keeping with the history that inspires its name, Veranda Paul & Virginie is the perfect place for a romantic getaway. Its iconic name echoes the passion of two young lovers, Paul & Virginie, whose romance takes place on a lush, colonial Mauritius in the 18th century. It was in 1788 that French writer Jacques-Henri Bernardin de Saint-Pierre published their story, a novel that has since become a classic of French literature. Just a stone’s throw from the hotel, the wreck of the Saint-Géran, the legendary vessel on which Virginie is said to have perished in a shipwreck, has lain silently on the ocean floor since 1744, adding a historical dimension to this captivating location.

The renovation breathes new life into this iconic establishment, while preserving its rich heritage. The rooms, highlighted by brightly coloured wallpaper and refined textures, echo the exotic landscapes depicted by Bernardin de Saint-Pierre: lush palm and banana trees overlooking a crystal-clear sea. Tailor-made decorative elements such as curtain tiebacks harmoniously matched to mirror brackets, and the delicate embroidery on the bed rugs created by a Mauritian artisan infuse each space with the very essence of Mauritius. The rooms have been designed to provide the utmost intimacy, with breathtaking views over the lagoon.

The common areas have also been completely redesigned: in the restaurant Isle de France, the furniture has been updated, and the buffet redesigned with tables now oriented to take full advantage of the view. The Poudre d’Or bar, meanwhile, boasts an even more elegant atmosphere for visitors. The renovated reception area welcomes visitors with a warm ambience, thanks to ceramic wall lamps, a refined counter and new contemporary furniture.

Finally, the spa has been completely transformed into an oasis of peace, with an additional treatment room, decorative wallpaper in the cabins and a design that invites you to relax in a serene, soothing atmosphere.

Ophélie Merle, the project’s interior designer, shares that the renovation aims to inject a fresh, romantic touch to the guest rooms and communal areas. “We wanted to integrate the story of Paul and Virginie into this new decor, drawing inspiration from the Mauritian wildflower fields to create a dreamlike environment imbued with lightness and authenticity. We put the emphasis on the know-how of Mauritian artists: creating accessories with cipay seeds, shaping rattan and terracotta lighting fixtures, wall frescoes and circular macramé works.”

Veranda Paul & Virginie is also an iconic spot for celebrating love and saying “I do”. Its romantic backdrop between crystal-clear lagoon, northern islands and lush gardens makes it a dream location for weddings worthy of the most beautiful fairy tales. Vincent Cavalot, Chief Operating Officer of Veranda Resorts comments: “With each new opening, we strive to create unique experiences in line with our values, while celebrating the exceptional character of the unique locations where we operate. The reopening of Veranda Paul & Virginie perfectly embodies this commitment to Mauritian hospitality that embraces local culture, offering a tranquil sanctuary for couples in perfect harmony with Mauritian authenticity.”

The enchanting atmosphere of Grand-Gaube offers an idyllic setting for both an intimate experience and a break from the outside world. Couples can enjoy a wide range of activities, including romantic rides in a traditional pirogue, catamaran excursions to Îlot Bernaches or cycling to explore nearby villages, unwinding and relaxing at the Seven Colours spa, and culinary delights.

At the Isle de France restaurant, facing the pool and the sea, Mauritian cuisine meets international flavours, all in a quiet setting ideal for savouring sunrises and sunsets. A little further on, the Le Saint Géran restaurant, nestled on a jetty, showcases emblematic Veranda Resorts cuisine. Each culinary creation, meticulously prepared by the chefs, is transformed into a delightful burst of flavours, set to the rhythms of the ravanne, offering a sensory journey into a world of enchantment. Finally, the Poudre d’Or bar, with its breathtaking view over the Grand Gaube lagoon, is an invitation to relax with refreshing drinks, snacks and evening entertainment.

Ian Yardin, Hotel Manager of Veranda Paul & Virginie, adds: “We aim to provide a unique and authentic experience that reflects the richness of our culture, to each and every one of our visitors. We do this by continually reinventing ourselves to meet our customers’ expectations, keeping our finger on the pulse of new market dynamics, both locally and internationally. The team is focused on the Group’s brand promise: Feel Mauritius Feel Mauritian. Each and every one of our team members plays a key role in creating a warm and welcoming environment, embodying Mauritian hospitality in every gesture. Guests have the opportunity to be immersed in our traditions through culinary workshops, discovering our rich and varied cuisine or learning Mauritian Creole.”

The Seven Colours spa offers a serene interlude, ideal for couples wishing to share in precious moments together. The spa’s treatments, made with 100% natural products and essential oils, are chosen for their soothing and rejuvenating properties. Couples can enjoy massages and wellness therapies in an intimate atmosphere, designed to relieve tension and strengthen their bond.

Mauritian arts and crafts are also celebrated in the hotel’s new design, which incorporates local pottery, weaving, painting and engraving. Inspired by the island’s fields of wild flowers, the floral theme reflects the simple, poetic beauty of Mauritius, far removed from conventional tropical landscapes. Each room also comes with a book retracing the history of Paul and Virginie, providing additional cultural immersion.

For further information and to book, please visit www.veranda-resorts.com/en