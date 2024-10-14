Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth: New spa breaks for ultimate timeless seaside retreat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sidmouth’s renowned 4-star seaside landmark the Victoria Hotel, has announced the launch of its new and exclusive ‘Spa Breaks’ packages. This all-inclusive offering is designed to provide guests with a perfect blend of relaxation and charm whilst enjoying the restorative benefits of the hotel’s newly opened Source Spa, making it the ideal getaway for those seeking a peaceful escape by the sea.

The ‘Spa Break’ packages allow guests to unwind in the timeless elegance of the hotel, where the grandeur of Victorian architecture meets warmth and traditional hospitality. Guests can immerse themselves in a variety of bespoke treatments at the Source Spa, including soothing aromatherapy massages and relaxing facials, all using the hotel’s exclusive Source Spa product range.

As part of the Brend Collection, known for its legacy of exceptional hospitality across Devon and Cornwall, the Victoria Hotel continues to uphold the group’s tradition of providing memorable guest experiences.

Victoria Hotel & Source Spa Breaks

Matthew Brend, Director of the Brend Collection, comments, “Introducing packages like our ‘Spa Break’ offering is key to enhancing the guest experience while showcasing the unique attraction of each of our hotels. At the Victoria Hotel, our new Source Spa adds another level of relaxation, allowing guests to unwind while still connecting with the rich heritage of Sidmouth. These offerings play an important role in the ongoing success of the Brend Collection in the hospitality industry.”

The ‘Spa Break’ packages details:

One Night Spa Break:

From £225 per person, this package includes an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s traditionally furnished rooms, many of which offer breathtaking sea views, a five course dinner in the hotel’s AA Rosette award-winning Jubilee Restaurant, a hearty full English or continental breakfast, full access to the Source Spa, and one 30-minute treatment.

Two Night Spa Break:

From £217 per person, per night, this package includes all of the above, with an additional 30-minute treatment.

For those looking to explore Sidmouth, the Victoria Hotel offers complimentary Rolls Royce chauffeur-driven trips into the town*, adding a touch of classic elegance to the experience. Alternatively, the hotel is within walking distance to the South West Coast path which leads to the picturesque villages of Branscombe, Beer and Seaton, or heading west, weaves its way to Ladram Bay, famous for its stunning red rock stacks, and to Budleigh Salterton, with its two mile pebble beach that’s popular for paddleboarding, kayaking and its new seaside cafe from Mitch Tonks.

For more information or to book the spa day packages, call 01395 576006 or visit the Victoria Hotel’s website at victoriahotel.co.uk.

*Chauffeur-driven trips are on hold throughout the winter, please get in touch to check availability.