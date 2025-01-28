Vineyard staycations at Tinwood Estate: Perfect for romantic retreats or countryside escapes for friends
Spotting deer and other wildlife is a common occurrence, and what could beat sipping on a glass of sparkling Sussex wine whilst you sit on your private deck and watch the sun go down.
Open all year round, each lodge features:
- Nespresso Coffee Machine
- Super King-Sized Bed
- Finest Egyptian Cotton bedding
- 2-person jacuzzi bath
- Huge walk-in shower
- Double sinks
- Heating and Air Conditioning
- Private Decked Terrace with Vineyard View
- Flat Screen TV
- WiFi
- Stocked Wine Fridge available to purchase
- Use of mountain bikes
- Oak Barrel Sauna
Whilst languid meanderings along the vines, exploring the nearby countryside lanes and relaxing on a sun-drenched deck is all part of the magic of a stay at Tinwood, there is plenty more to keep guests entertained. Tinwood produces some of the finest English sparkling wines including a Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noir, Brut and Rosé. Their Vineyard Tour & Tasting experience and Sparkling Afternoon Tea both feature a selection of their award winning wines. For the gastronomy lovers, tapas in the Vineyard Kitchen and Tinwood’s epic Sunday Lunch sharing board are not to be missed.
Tinwood also has close ties with local restaurants, bars and tourist attractions, with lodge guests receiving exclusive discounts on experiences in the area. This includes free self-scheduled test drives in a Tesla to discover the local area, discounted flying experiences with Ultimate High, and discounted entry to Weald & Downland Living Museum.
Just an hour from London, Tinwood is a location which marries peaceful vineyard life while only being 10 minutes away from the vibrant city centre of Chichester or 15 minutes from the beautiful Wittering beaches. A location which really has it all.