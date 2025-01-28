Vineyard staycations at Tinwood Estate: Perfect for romantic retreats or countryside escapes for friends

Tinwood Estate food offering

For a fully immersed vineyard experience, a stay in one of Tinwood Estate’s eight luxury lodges is a must. Perfect for couples looking for a romantic retreat or friends seeking a countryside escape, the lodges at Tinwood provide a tranquil base away from the hustle and bustle and overlook a stunning vineyard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotting deer and other wildlife is a common occurrence, and what could beat sipping on a glass of sparkling Sussex wine whilst you sit on your private deck and watch the sun go down.

Open all year round, each lodge features:

Nespresso Coffee Machine

Super King-Sized Bed

Finest Egyptian Cotton bedding

2-person jacuzzi bath

Huge walk-in shower

Double sinks

Heating and Air Conditioning

Private Decked Terrace with Vineyard View

Flat Screen TV

WiFi

Stocked Wine Fridge available to purchase

Use of mountain bikes

Oak Barrel Sauna

Tinwood Estate

Whilst languid meanderings along the vines, exploring the nearby countryside lanes and relaxing on a sun-drenched deck is all part of the magic of a stay at Tinwood, there is plenty more to keep guests entertained. Tinwood produces some of the finest English sparkling wines including a Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noir, Brut and Rosé. Their Vineyard Tour & Tasting experience and Sparkling Afternoon Tea both feature a selection of their award winning wines. For the gastronomy lovers, tapas in the Vineyard Kitchen and Tinwood’s epic Sunday Lunch sharing board are not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tinwood also has close ties with local restaurants, bars and tourist attractions, with lodge guests receiving exclusive discounts on experiences in the area. This includes free self-scheduled test drives in a Tesla to discover the local area, discounted flying experiences with Ultimate High, and discounted entry to Weald & Downland Living Museum.

Just an hour from London, Tinwood is a location which marries peaceful vineyard life while only being 10 minutes away from the vibrant city centre of Chichester or 15 minutes from the beautiful Wittering beaches. A location which really has it all.