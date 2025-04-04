Viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ trend behind surge in holiday bookings
Luxury holiday provider Destination2, has seen bookings for Dubai leap 38% compared to the same week in 2024 - as the sweet treat sparks a shopping frenzy after going viral on social media.
Last week, demand surged so dramatically that retailers had to impose a strict limit of two bars per customer.
Dubai chocolate features a creamy pistachio centre inspired by Knafeh, an Arabic dessert made from fine pastry and nuts.
The hashtag #dubaichocolate has 337.8k posts on TikTok alone.
But the craze isn’t just driving chocolate lovers to stores - it’s inspiring them to book flights too with demand skyrocketing.
This phenomenon is part of a growing trend known as ‘taste tourism’ - where trending foods influence travel decisions.
Destination2’s travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin, explains the trend: “Holidaymakers have long enjoyed discovering new cuisines, but we’re now seeing food itself becoming the main reason for choosing a destination - with bookings to Dubai having jumped 38% in the past week alone after ‘ Dubai chocolate’ has taken social media by storm.
“Holidaymakers increasingly want to be travel influencers in their own right.
“In a bid for authenticity, holidaymakers are seeking out the real deal by visiting the destinations where the foods originate - whether it’s the latest viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ or Japan’s famous soufflé pancakes.
“With holidaymakers faced with a bigger choice of destinations to choose from than ever before, people are looking for unique factors to guide their decision - and viral food trends are quickly becoming one of the biggest!”
Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel - 55% off
Grand Hyatt Dubai offers a unique five-star city resort experience, blending luxury, adventure and relaxation in the heart of the city. With major attractions just moments away, indulge in award-winning spa treatments, unwind in plush guestrooms and enjoy a mix of dining experiences.
Families will find plenty to enjoy, from feeding ducks in the lush gardens to exploring the peacock sanctuary. Plus, a complimentary shuttle service ensures easy access to the beach, making every stay effortlessly enjoyable.
Destination2 is currently offering 55% off a seven-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel from 23rd June 2025 from just £939, including return flights and half board.