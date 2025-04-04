Viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ trend behind surge in holiday bookings

Dubai holidays

Holidaymakers are flocking to Dubai in record numbers as the nation goes wild for Dubai Chocolate.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxury holiday provider Destination2, has seen bookings for Dubai leap 38% compared to the same week in 2024 - as the sweet treat sparks a shopping frenzy after going viral on social media.

Last week, demand surged so dramatically that retailers had to impose a strict limit of two bars per customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubai chocolate features a creamy pistachio centre inspired by Knafeh, an Arabic dessert made from fine pastry and nuts.

The hashtag #dubaichocolate has 337.8k posts on TikTok alone.

But the craze isn’t just driving chocolate lovers to stores - it’s inspiring them to book flights too with demand skyrocketing.

This phenomenon is part of a growing trend known as ‘taste tourism’ - where trending foods influence travel decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destination2’s travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin, explains the trend: “Holidaymakers have long enjoyed discovering new cuisines, but we’re now seeing food itself becoming the main reason for choosing a destination - with bookings to Dubai having jumped 38% in the past week alone after ‘ Dubai chocolate’ has taken social media by storm.

“Holidaymakers increasingly want to be travel influencers in their own right.

“In a bid for authenticity, holidaymakers are seeking out the real deal by visiting the destinations where the foods originate - whether it’s the latest viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ or Japan’s famous soufflé pancakes.

“With holidaymakers faced with a bigger choice of destinations to choose from than ever before, people are looking for unique factors to guide their decision - and viral food trends are quickly becoming one of the biggest!”

Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel - 55% off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Hyatt Dubai offers a unique five-star city resort experience, blending luxury, adventure and relaxation in the heart of the city. With major attractions just moments away, indulge in award-winning spa treatments, unwind in plush guestrooms and enjoy a mix of dining experiences.

Families will find plenty to enjoy, from feeding ducks in the lush gardens to exploring the peacock sanctuary. Plus, a complimentary shuttle service ensures easy access to the beach, making every stay effortlessly enjoyable.

Destination2 is currently offering 55% off a seven-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel from 23rd June 2025 from just £939, including return flights and half board.