Virgin Atlantic touches down in Canada after 10 year holiday

“I’m delighted to see Virgin Atlantic return to Toronto, a city with so much spirit and energy. With our incredible crew, exceptional service, and a strong network of partners, we can’t wait to welcome customers onboard,” Branson, pictured, said.

Virgin Atlantic has launched a new daily direct service between London Heathrow and Toronto Pearson International Airport, marking its return to the Canadian market after more than a decade

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first flight on the resumed route landed in Toronto on 30 March and was welcomed by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, who met crew and passengers on arrival.

“I’m delighted to see Virgin Atlantic return to Toronto, a city with so much spirit and energy. With our incredible crew, exceptional service, and a strong network of partners, we can’t wait to welcome customers onboard,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operated by a Boeing 787-9, the route is expected to carry over 165,000 passengers each year. It offers three cabin classes: Upper Class, Premium, and Economy.

Virgin Atlantic has launched a new daily direct service between London Heathrow and Toronto Pearson International Airport, marking its return to the Canadian market after more than a decade

Virgin Atlantic has also announced a new codeshare agreement with Canadian airline WestJet, providing onward connections from Toronto to 13 destinations across Canada, including Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa. A joint loyalty programme is set to launch later this year, allowing Flying Club members to earn and redeem points across both carriers.

The airline said the Toronto route would also support one-stop travel from Canada to key destinations via Heathrow, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, with an average transit time of 1 hour and 20 minutes. Additional connections are available to Johannesburg, Lagos, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Juha Jarvinen, the carrier’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be back in Canada. We’ve long wanted to return – and this time, we’re here to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Toronto is not only a thriving financial hub, but also a gateway to one of the most vibrant and diverse countries in the world. With our strong transatlantic focus, expanded connectivity to India, and exciting new partnership with WestJet, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Fares start from £391 (CAD $1,101) in Economy, £881 (CAD $2,516) in Premium, and £1,809 (CAD $3,739) in Upper Class.

Story by Anthony Harvison (Belters News/NewsX)