Virgin Voyages introduces Solar Eclipse Voyages and 2026 Marvelous Collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Virgin Voyages is looking up towards the stars (and sun) as inspiration for the brand’s future voyages. Astrotourism – wondrous travel escapes for the sole purpose of stargazing – has been taking off in recent years, National Geographic reports. With the next few years expected to deliver some of the most awe-inspiring auroras, solar eclipses, constellations and comets, Richard Branson’s award-winning, exclusively adult cruise line is introducing its first ever Eclipse Voyages as part of its newest series: the Marvelous Voyages.

Stefanie Waldek, a freelance space and travel journalist who writes for Space.com and Travel + Leisure, said: "A total solar eclipse is one of the most spectacular astronomical phenomena to witness, right up there with the aurora. There's a reason eclipse chasers travel the world to see them! During the 2026 total solar eclipse, much of the path of totality is over the sea, which makes cruising one of the best ways to catch the show."

Setting sail in 2026, Travel + Leisure’s No. 1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line is unveiling a collection of its most iconic and inspiring voyages to date. Undoubtedly a bucket-list experience, the Eclipse Voyages are set for August 2026, giving Sailors the opportunity to cruise towards the path of totality. While these epic 12- and 15-night itineraries are incredible in their own right – stops include Dublin, Glasgow and Reykjavik aboard Valiant Lady, and Amalfi Coast, Mallorca and Cannes on Scarlet Lady – Virgin Voyages is upping the ante with special on-board events and appearances to mark the spirit of the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esteemed space explorers and scientists will share the magic of the cosmos. Galactic grandstands outfitted with telescopes and binoculars will transform the ship’s upper decks into observation viewing spaces with astronomers on standby. New moon ceremonies, starry symphonies and cosmic culinary creations – like Milky Way milkshakes – round out the special programming. Sailors will also snag a pair of solar eclipse shades and a commemorative guide as a fun takeaway.

Virgin Voyages Marvelous Cruise

In addition to the adventurer’s dreamstate that are the Eclipse Voyages, the brand’s new collection of Marvelous Voyages includes six other sailings between March and August 2026, ranging from eight to 16 nights. Spanning Iceland to Istanbul, the British Isles to The Baltics, the Marvelous Voyages promise wonder and excitement, all with the comforts Virgin’s Sailors love. Twelve new ports are on the docket with highlights that include Salerno (Amalfi Coast, Italy), Edinburgh (Scotland), Stockholm (Sweden), Hamburg (Germany), Oslo (Norway), Tangier (Morocco) and eventually Greenland.

Michelle Bentubo, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Voyages, said, “We already sail to more than 100 international ports, but our itineraries are ever-evolving based on what our Sailors and travel partners are asking for. We’ve graduated from only offering short Caribbean escapes and weekender voyages to give our Sailors longer itinerary options up to 14 nights at more ports around the world. Our Marvelous Voyages, paired with Brilliant Lady’s epic itineraries across all four corners of the US, just shows the growth and strength of this monumental brand and the choice we are committed to offering.”

Travelers are encouraged not to wait as the brand is already experiencing record bookings for 2025 after its 2024 sold-out summer season in the Med and Caribbean. Loyalty Sailors will have first dibs on these off-the-beaten-path adventures, with inventory opening Aug. 14-21 depending on loyalty status. General inventory will be released between Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. To learn more, travellers can visit www.VirginVoyages.com or contact their First Mate.