Visit Liverpool launch ‘Liverpool In 360’ pairing amazing artists with unique locations

Liverpool, a UNESCO City of Music, has long been celebrated around the globe for its indelible contributions to a wide range of musical genres. That tradition continues as world class artists are captured in unique and historic locations across the city with 'Liverpool In 360'

Liverpool in 360 is designed to tap into the city’s incredible and iconic musical history showcasing a diverse collection of artists across a wide musical spectrum performing in unusual and unforgettable settings.

The city’s deep-rooted musical heritage continues to inspire and resonate across a truly unique mix of artists and performance spaces. They include tech house innovator Sosa at Oh Me Oh My rooftop garden with the famous Royal Liver Building as a backdrop, up and coming indie rockers Keyside at St George’s Hall and award-winning British neo-jazz singer-songwriter Ni Maxine at Royal Albert Dock while the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra's Equilibrium Quartet played at Camp and Furnace in the Baltic Triangle, all of which prove that Liverpool's soundscape is one of the most diverse and eclectic in the world.

Liverpool was also recently named as the UN’s first Accelerator City for Climate Action in recognition of its superb efforts to rapidly decarbonise the live music, TV and Film production sectors which account for a large part of the city's economy. To celebrate, there will be a three-night live music series at M&S Bank Liverpool Arena from 28 – 30 November in collaboration with Massive Attack, ACT 1.5 and SJM concerts that will showcase innovations in sustainability and the smart design of live music events with IDLES, Massive Attack and Nile Rodgers set to play.

Kevin McManus, Head of UNESCO City of Music, said, "It's a really exciting time for music across Liverpool City Region. Building on from the success of hosting The Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 to welcoming Taylor Swift to Anfield Stadium and Tom Jones to Salt and Tar in Bootle this summer, Liverpool and the region is the place to be for huge names, up-and-coming artists and world-class events.

Liverpool in 360 captures the essence of our city’s dynamic music scene, celebrating a legacy that spans decades and musical genres. By bringing some of our emerging artists to iconic locations across Liverpool, this initiative offers audiences a unique, immersive look at our musical offering while shining a spotlight on new talent and innovation. It’s an invitation to experience Liverpool’s vibrant culture and rich history in a whole new way—and to see why Liverpool remains a global hub for music lovers everywhere.”

Liverpool is well known for attracting big musical heroes, with Anfield Stadium, the famous home of Liverpool FC, hosting mega stars Taylor Swift and Pink last year, while Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Dua Lipa are set to perform in 2025.

As well as its varied and vital live music offerings, Liverpool City Region has become home to some leading businesses in the sector including Sentric Music, Modern Sky and Kempston Street Studio. All these make Liverpool a perfect destination for anyone looking to make music, party hard, hear new sounds, launch a music business and so much more.

Liverpool is not just a city that birthed iconic bands; it’s a vibrant destination where music flows through every corner. Whether you're drawn to discovering emerging talent, soaking in the electric atmosphere of inner-city festivals, or catching gigs by the waterfront, Liverpool offers it all. From the legendary Anfield hosting global superstars to intimate performances at historic venues, the city’s musical pulse is unmissable. With a plethora of live gigs, festivals, and unique events happening year-round, Liverpool is where music truly comes alive

Discover it for yourself: https://www.visitliverpool.com/whats-on-in-liverpool/music-events-in-liverpool/