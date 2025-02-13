Visit Oxford and Cambridge: The strangest Oxford and Cambridge events visitors shouldn’t miss in 2025

Cambridge and Oxford universities have many odd traditions, from May Week in June to tortoise races. These traditions are best enjoyed by staying in one of the colleges, some have rooms available at many times of year, including Downing College, Cambridge.

Did you know that May Week in Cambridge is in June and Christmas happens in November or that there’s an annual tortoise race at Oxford and students celebrate May Day by singing from a tower at dawn? A leading travel expert says it’s great to stay in an Oxford or Cambridge College at any time of year to catch their many traditions.

Staying in an Oxford or Cambridge college during the summer has boomed in popularity in recent years. It’s a cheap and atmospheric way to enjoy these ancient cities while the students are on holiday and there are many bargain rooms available.

Increasingly, however, visitors are now discovering that it’s possible to stay in many of these historic colleges throughout the year. Even better, there are some remarkable (and occasionally downright odd) traditional events taking place during term time that everyone should see.

Lily Smith, a leading tourism expert from Universityrooms.com, says: ‘There are many oddities scattered across Oxford and Cambridge universities’ calendars. For example, May Week in Cambridge is, contrarily, a two-week celebration that starts on the second Thursday of June. It is marked by grand balls, fireworks and garden parties. Apparently, May Week used to be held in May, before exams started, but was switched to the end of the exam period in 1880. Perhaps they will get around to renaming it one day!

‘Likewise, Christmas happens in November. The short Michaelmas term (Cambridge’s three terms are elaborately named Michaelmas, Lent and Easter) ends at the start of December. Cambridge students therefore celebrate “Bridgemas” on the 25th of November. There’s turkey, crackers and all the trappings of Christmas, just a month early so students can celebrate with friends they may not see over the actual festive period.

‘Other unmissable events include the cardboard boat race at the end of the Easter term (if the university is able to organise insurance cover this year). It runs from Jesus Green Lock to Magdalene’s “Beach” and each crew must construct a boat entirely from cardboard that can carry three people.

‘Not to be outdone, Oxford boasts some equally odd traditions of its own. Coming next month are the Lent Bumps. These are nose-to-tail rowing races that can frequently result in bumps, as their name implies. Teams are sorted at the “Getting On” race on 7 March with the actual races on the 11-15 March. “Bumping” is an unusual form of racing that evolved on the Cam during the 1820s. Races are staged between competing colleges on a short stretch that’s too narrow to permit more conventional side-by-side knock-out regattas.

‘May Day is on 1 May and many stay up all night to take part in traditional events. At 6am, hardy students and local residents gather on Magdalen Bridge to hear Magdalen College Choir sing from the top of the college’s tower. The centuries-old tradition is followed by Morris dancing and singing by various other choirs.

‘As well as the infamous Bumps, another must-see competition is the summer race between the college tortoises. Every year, Corpus Christi College hosts the Tortoise Fair, with music, food, drink and, of course, the Tortoise Race itself. Several Oxford colleges own tortoises and enter them for the thrilling competition each year.

‘You may also see many students wearing the same coloured carnations at certain times of year. That’s because each exam they take is associated with a different coloured carnation. Students wearing white carnations are taking their first exams, while those wearing red are taking their finals – so wish them luck.

‘Finally, whether you are staying in Oxford or Cambridge, you may become confused about what the time is or even the week! Oxford still clings to “Oxford Time”. Before railways, most towns and cities operated in their own time zone. Oxford always operated five minutes behind Greenwich Mean Time. That’s still the case at the university, where many lectures begin at five past the hour – handy for students who struggle to get up! Meanwhile, at Cambridge University they still practise the equally odd “Cambridge week”, which starts on a Thursday and ends on the following Wednesday.

‘I’ve just scratched at the surface of the unusual traditions and events staged at both universities. They all provide good reasons to visit these ancient institutions, whatever the season.

'This winter and spring in Cambridge, a number of college rooms are available. Built around a Regency manor house, the heart of Fitzwilliam College is very atmospheric. However, in contrast, the majority of its buildings and accommodation are of modern design. Downing College dates back to the early 1800s. It has a unique setting amid 20 acres of lawns and trees, yet the city centre is only a few minutes' walk away.

'In Oxford, St Hughes offers accommodation among listed buildings and gardens. New College is another fantastic location. Despite its name (another Oxford oddity!), it actually dates back to 1379 and its cloisters and quad are full of character.

'Whatever the season (even May week in June!), the innovative service UniversityRooms.com offers singles and doubles with ensuite facilities, on a B&B or self-catering basis.