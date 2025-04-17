Visit Spain with a clear conscience: Stay in a university, not controversial holiday lets.

A Spanish holiday needn’t be a guilt trip. BLAU Student Housing is Barcelona’s newest university accommodation and available to rent during the summer without diminishing scarce local housing stocks.

Spain is the most popular holiday destination for Brits but it’s facing a housing crisis. Some Spanish people are protesting against companies that buy properties and turn them into tourist accommodation. A travel expert says the solution is to stay in accommodation that would otherwise stand empty for the summer season - university rooms.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spain is, by far, the favourite summer holiday destination for Brits. Last year, over 18 million of us headed there to soak up its sun, food and culture. However, in recent years, some Spanish people have protested against over-tourism, largely because it is causing a housing crisis in popular areas.

Developers, known in Spain as ‘vulture funds’, are blamed for soaring house prices and a scarcity of available housing because they are snapping up properties to turn them into holiday lets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From village houses to city centre apartments, homes are being turned into summer holiday rentals. Already this year there have been demonstrations against soaring house prices, with protestors demanding a ban on new rental accommodation.

According to a leading tourism expert, there is a simple solution to the problem for Brits who want to holiday in Spain on a budget and not add to the housing crisis.

Lily Smith, from UniversityRooms.com, says: ‘While many of us want to enjoy Spain this summer, few would want to feel that our holiday was depriving local people of vital housing or pushing the price of rental homes beyond their budgets.

‘Happily, there is a simple solution at hand and it doesn’t involve splashing the cash on expensive hotels. Spain has many excellent universities, often situated in the areas most popular with British tourists. Of course, many student rooms stand empty during the long university vacation periods. What better solution to the holiday accommodation problem than to stay in an inexpensive, well-situated university room this summer? Visitors get to save money and know they are not aggravating Spain’s housing crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madrid: ‘The capital of Spain is famous for its culture, world-class historic buildings and museums and, of course, its great food. Madrid’s student residences are independent and the vast majority are assigned to its two most prominent universities: the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and the Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

‘Madrid’s Abay Moncloa residencia de estudiantes offers bright, comfortable accommodation, perfect for budget-conscious travellers looking for a convenient stay. Visitors can choose from single or double rooms, with or without ensuite bathrooms and all featuring free Wi-Fi, air conditioning (important in Spain during the summer) and weekday cleaning. Located in a vibrant area, Abay Moncloa provides easy access to Madrid’s top attractions, restaurants and public transport links. Even in August, rooms are available from just £43.92 a night or £68.07 with ensuite facilities.

Málaga: ‘Spain’s sixth-largest city is a hothouse of culture, famous as Pablo Picasso’s birthplace. It also boasts 16 beaches. The student residences in Málaga are assigned to the University of Málaga and many of them welcome visitors to the city during the university vacations.

‘The Residencia Universitaria Alberto Jiménez Fraud comprises 90 apartments of one, two or three rooms, either single or twin. Each apartment has an ensuite bathroom, living room and a small kitchen costing just £41.28 a night, even in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona: ‘The regional capital of Catalonia is hugely popular with tourists at all times of year. Its plentiful university accommodation means there is something for everyone. Barcelona’s student residences and Colegios Mayores are independent entities and are mostly assigned to the two most prominent universities: the University of Barcelona and the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

‘While some are designed primarily for students and not children or adults expecting a high level of comfort, there are more luxurious options. BLAU Student Housing is Barcelona’s newest premium student accommodation, offering exclusive services and high-quality facilities. It features air conditioned studio apartments with ensuite bathroom, kitchen and dining table. At the peak of August, BLAU apartments cost £100.52 a night, which is more expensive than most student accommodation but competitively priced considering the quality of the rooms.

‘All across Spain, there are many more university campuses where accommodation is available during the summer. They really do represent an inexpensive way to stay in Spain while not adding to its escalating housing crisis. You can find out more about staying at a Spanish university campus at https://www.universityrooms.com/en-GB/countries/ES