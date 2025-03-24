Walks to put a Spring in your step - the best walking holidays for Spring

With the days getting longer and the weather getting milder, Spring is the perfect time to go on a walking holiday.

After a long, dark winter, reconnection with nature as spring blooms and the landscapes fill with colour and life is undoubtedly the perfect tonic to the hustle and bustle of our modern lives. Whether looking for a curated wellbeing walking retreat, a walking festival with historical sites or a self-guided trip through the mountains, there is a whole host of options on offer both in the UK and further afield this spring.

BEST FOR: THE FINEST BRITISH SEASONAL DISPLAYS – The Southern Yorkshire Dales with HF Holidays

The stunning varied landscape of the Southern Yorkshire Dales are a walker’s paradise, especially during the spring months where there are lush green valleys and magical woodland bursting with vibrant spring flowers. Travellers will stroll beneath blossoming trees, witness waterfalls at their most spectacular after spring rains, and follow routes through heather-clad moors and limestone gorges, before taking on rewarding climbs to breathtaking panoramic viewpoints. This walking holiday offers the freedom to explore at your own pace with three guided walks offered per day.

Yorkshire Dales with HF Holidays

HF Holidays’ Four-Night Southern Yorkshire Dales Guided Walking Holiday is now priced from £619 per person, including full-board ensuite accommodation in HF Holidays country house Newfield Hall, guided walking with experienced HF Holidays Leaders, and all transport to and from walks where necessary. Various departure dates through March, April and May 2025.

BEST FOR: COASTAL HIKES – The Islands of Guernsey’s Annual Spring Walking Festival

From Saturday 24 May to Sunday 8 June, professional guides from the Bailiwick of Guernsey Guild of Accredited Guides will facilitate the annual Spring Walking Festival. Each day, a range of guided walks will be available, from coastal hikes to hidden ruettes tranquilles (quiet lanes) and will explore the very best of the islands of Guernsey, Herm and Sark. With a range of themed walks included, walkers can get to know the history and heritage of the islands with tours of WWII German occupation sites, walk in the footsteps of Renoir and Victor Hugo, or even soak up the incredible landscapes on one of the sunset walks.

Please note, some walks may need to be pre-booked. For more information, please visit Spring Walking Festival – VisitGuernsey.

Stamford in Lincolnshire

BEST FOR: AN ESCAPE FROM LONDON - Discover a hidden gem this spring with this walk from Stamford to Market Deeping – just over an hour from London

Tucked away in the south west corner of Lincolnshire, is the idyllic rural district of South Kesteven. Stuffed full of historic treasures, natural beauty and picturesque towns, visitors can take a scenic looped walk between the beautiful 17th century stone town of Stamford to Market Deeping. Beginning at Stamford train station, walkers will uncover the history of the stunning Georgian architecture of Stamford and then follow a route following public footpaths along the River Welland and what used to be the old Stamford Canal – the second oldest in England - with the option to explore West Deeping and the surrounding countryside.

The route goes past a water mill at the village of Maxey which dates from 1779, which currently produces ground meal for the Grasmere Farm herd of pigs. Upon arrival at Market Deeping, walkers can enjoy a light refreshment at the famous Bull pub – a well-established gastropub offering a cosy hangout for weary travellers.

The walk will take a total of two hours and 45 minutes. For more information, please visit Market Deeping Walk - Visit Lincolnshire

Holistic Hikes Retreat

BEST FOR: SEASIDE STROLLS – The South West Coast Path with St Michaels Resort

In spring, Falmouth comes to life after the slumber of winter: trees and flowers burst with colour and, outside the peak season of summer, fewer visitors mean prices are lower, with beaches and streets less crowded. For a calming spring reset, travellers can head to St Michaels Resort, a boutique bolthole nestled amidst subtropical gardens just up from Gylly beach. The hotel's stellar location, two minutes from the South West Coast Path, making it an ideal starting point for coastal walks and adventures this spring. Follow a circular walk to Pendennis Point, overlooking Falmouth Harbour, stopping off at the historic Pendennis Castle enroute, and continue down through Falmouth town centre, a vibrant and creative hub of independent shopping, artisan cafes, traditional harbourside pubs, and the award-winning Falmouth Art Gallery.

Lead in prices for spring 2025 start from £107 / night. For more information, please visit https://www.stmichaelsresort.com/

BEST FOR: HISTORY LOVERS – Walk the Olympic Mountains of Bosnia on this brand-new Headwater trip

Perfect for adventurers, history enthusiasts and food lovers, this self-guided walking tour also showcases the very best of Bosnia’s spring landscapes. Walkers will begin at Igman, the host of the 1984 Winter Olympics, before moving onto Umoljani, one of the county’s oldest villages. Guests will also have the chance to explore the capital city of Sarajevo before continuing to Trebevic Olympic Mountain. Throughout the journey, Bosnia’s incredible history will be brought to life as guests learn visit significant sites including the historic Latin Bridge, which was pivotal in triggering World War I.

Headwater’s seven-night self-guided Walking the Olympic Mountains of Bosnia tour is priced from £1,189 per person excluding flights and inclusive of accommodation, all listed meals, luggage and car transfers and the Headwater navigation app. Multiple departures throughout May 2025.

BEST FOR: MINDFULNESS SEEKERS - Holistic Hike Retreats at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Due to popular demand, the Holistic Hike retreats at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay will return with more dates than ever before, for spring and summer 2025. Ibiza Hike Station’s specially curated schedule for 2025 introduces new scenic hiking routes, unveiling even more of the island’s lush greenery and dramatic views. Participants will hike through stunning landscapes, with breathwork and sound healing, incorporated along the way to deepen their connection to nature. After a coastal hike, guests can unwind back at the hotel with a bespoke Holistic Zen Massage and refuel with nourishing meals, including a delicious Omakase tasting menu at the world-renowned Nobu restaurant.

From £1,035 / 1,245€ per person, three nights’ accommodation on a double-room occupancy basis, daily breakfast, one Omakase meal, a programme of curated hikes and a bespoke Holistic Zen Massage. Available on 13-16 April, 27-30 April, 11-14 May, 1-4 June, 8-11 June.

For more information, please visit

nobuhotelibizabay.com/wellbeing or to book please contact [email protected]

BEST FOR: SPRING BLOSSOMS – Alta Valsugana: A spectacle of colours in Trentino

In Alta Valsugana, guests can explore local orchards, enjoy a panoramic view of the white-flowered plain from Castel Pergine on Colle del Tegazzo, and even visit the area of Susà (Pergine) for one of the most scenic spots to admire cherry blossoms. Over in the Caldonazzo plain, blooming apple trees create a stunning landscape and transform the area into a sea of delicate white and pink hues. Another floral highlight is the crocus, a native mountain flower of Trentino. Depending on the species, it blooms in early spring or autumn and thrives in the mild temperatures of the changing seasons. One of the best places to witness this colourful display is the Celado Plateau in the Tesino region.

For more information, visit: www.parcomontebaldo.tn.it

BEST FOR: SURPRISING SCENERY – Hiking Hong Kong’s Tai Lam Country Park

Tai Lam Country Park is Hong Kong’s second largest country park and is renowned for its epic hiking and nature trails. Arguably the region’s most picture-perfect location during the winter months, Sweet Gum Woods, located within the park, sees the leaves on its trees burst into fiery colour of bright yellows and shades of red. In ancient times, the paths through the woods linked rural villages; today, they lead hikers to spectacular vistas over Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, also known as Thousand Island Lake, which is flanked by lush green rolling hills. Strolling along the trails, travellers will encounter temples, stunning craggy outcrops and streams flowing down into the catchment area.

For more information, please visit www.discoverhongkong.com