Want a pay rise? You should move to Florida according to new data

Florida metro areas dominate America's top 10 best for wage increases, with four metro areas in the top 10, and ranking third overall for states with the strongest wage growth. Orlando, Florida, was America’s best-performing large metro area for wage increases between 2020 and 2024, recording a 24.1% increase. Miami, Florida, was second, with wages increasing by 23.9%, and Fresno, California, was third, with 23.7%.

A new study has found that Orlando had the highest wage growth among large metro areas between 2020 and 2024

Work management experts Asana analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data on hourly wages and inflation from 2020 to 2024 to see which large metro areas had the largest wage increases since 2020. A metro was considered large in this study if it had more than 400,000 jobs (total employment) in 2024’s BLS data.

Orlando, Florida, experienced the largest wage increase in America, with wages increasing by 24.1% between 2020 and 2024, above the 22.5% inflation rate experienced in this time. In 2020, the median wage per hour stood at $17.59, increasing to $21.83 in 2024, 61 cents an hour above the national average increase of $3.63. Across an entire year, this was equivalent to an $8,830 increase for a full time worker.

When accounting for inflation, Orlando residents were, on average, 28 cents an hour better off in 2024 ($601 across the entire year) and $1.19 better off per hour than the national average. America overall saw a decrease of 91 cents per hour or $1,887 over the full year in real terms. Real terms refer to inflation-adjusted earnings.

Miami, Florida, saw the second largest wage increase, with wages increasing 23.9% on average from $18.60 per hour in 2020 to $23.04 in 2024, 81 cents better per hour than America’s overall increase. In real terms, this was a 26-cent increase per hour or an annual increase of $527.

Fresno, California, was the third-best-performing large metro area. Median hourly wages increased by 23.7% from $17.81 to $22.03. This increase was 59 cents better than the national average. After adjusting for inflation, this was an increase of 21 cents per hour or $426 per year.

Knoxville, Tennessee, was fourth, with wages increasing by 23.5%. Knoxville’swages increased by $4.16 between 2020 and 2024. After inflation, this was the same as an increase of 18 cents per hour or $370 per year.

Memphis, Tennessee, ranked fifth, with wages growing by 22.93% between 2020 and 2024. Wages increased by $4.09 per hour. In real terms, Memphis residents were eight cents an hour or $152 a year better off in 2024.

Jacksonville, Florida, came sixth, and Portland, Oregon, ranked seventh, with wages increasing by 22.88% and 22.86%, respectively.

Tampa, Florida (22.54% wage increase); Greenville, South Carolina (22.52% wage increase); and Sacramento, California (22.5% wage increase) rounded out the top 10.

For overall states, Florida ranked third, with the average worker experiencing a 24.7% increase in wages. Idaho and Montana ranked first and second, with average wage increases of 25.6% and 25.1%, respectively.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, had the weakest wage increase among large metro areas and the second weakest of any metro area. Wages climbed by just 8.6% from $26.75 per hour in 2020 to $29.06 in 2024, with workers going through the equivalent of a pay cut of $7,704 per year after inflation.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, workers had wages grow by 11.3%, the second weakest for large metros, and Providence, Rhode Island, worker wages grew by 11.4%, the third weakest. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (11.6% increase), and Hartford, Connecticut (11.8% increase), completed the bottom five.

A spokesperson from Asana commented on the findings,

“On paper, Americans are better off now than at the start of the pandemic. However, to many Americans, it doesn’t feel this way. Inflation outpaced the median wage increases in all but four states between 2020 and 2024, which has contributed to the current cost of living crisis.

“This large amount of inflation comes from the measures employed to mitigate the pandemic’s worst economic impacts, in addition to other factors such as supply shortages driving up prices, and companies raising prices above the inflation rate to profit from rapid price rises.

“We wanted to look more closely at how much wages had increased over the past few years. For metro areas with greater than 400,000 total employment in 2024, Orlando, Florida, performed the best, outstripping inflation by 28 cents per hour, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, performed the worst, with workers $3.71 worse off per hour in real terms than 2020. This is equivalent to a whopping $7,704 pay cut over an entire year.”

