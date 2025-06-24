Warning for Essex holidaymakers: “bargain” flights could cost families £100+ in hidden transfers

Low-budget carrier at London Stansted airport

As families across Essex gear up for their summer getaways, travel experts are urging caution when booking those tempting low-cost flights – particularly ones departing from London Stansted Airport to certain “budget” European destinations.

A new ‘Inconvenience Index’, compiled by travel insurance comparison site PayingTooMuch, reveals that four of Europe’s most inconvenient airports – Memmingen (Germany), Frankfurt-Hahn (Germany), Oslo Torp (Norway), and Stockholm Västerås (Sweden) – are all served directly from Stansted. Only Paris Vatry (France), which tops the list, is not.

Despite the attractive ticket prices, these so-called bargains can come at a hidden cost. Families may find themselves paying over £100 in transfers and spending more than four hours travelling onward after landing, just to reach the city they thought they’d booked flights to.

In some cases, these airports are over 90 miles from the city they claim to serve, with long, complicated journeys involving buses, trains, or expensive taxis. In particular:

Frankfurt-Hahn from Stansted in July costs just £105 return but is closer to Luxembourg than Frankfurt.

start from £29 in July. Branded as “Munich West”, it’s actually over 60 miles away from Munich. Oslo Torp can be reached directly from Stansted from just £36 return. It’s located 68 miles south of Oslo and the onward journey to the city can take over three hours.

can be reached directly from Stansted from just £36 return. It’s located 68 miles south of Oslo and the onward journey to the city can take over three hours. Stockholm Västerås, also served directly by Stansted, is more than an hour from the Swedish capital and requires a lengthy coach transfer.

Hannah Mayfield, a money expert working with specialist travel insurance comparison site PayingTooMuch, says Essex families are increasingly falling into the trap of “convenience creep” - the slow erosion of savings as you accept one inconvenience after another in the name of a cheap deal.

“Longer transfer times mean more can go wrong - from traffic jams and limited public transport schedules to strikes or last-minute cancellations. The further away the airport, the more room you need to allow for unexpected hiccups. And if things don’t go to plan, the cost of a last-minute taxi across regions can be eye-watering, particularly in the early hours or when booked in a panic.”

Hannah continues “It’s also important to remember that most travel insurance policies won’t cover you if you miss your flight because of a long or delayed transfer,” she adds. “However, a good policy can offer valuable support in other areas - like compensation for lost luggage, medical emergencies, or cancellations beyond your control.

“To help keep costs down and ensure you’re properly protected, PayingTooMuch’s travel insurance comparison tool helps travellers find the most suitable travel insurance policy based on their individual needs - so you’re covered for the things that matter most.”

The full index ranks airports based on average transfer time and return journey cost – offering a timely warning for Southeast families looking to save money this summer.