Watch out for measles symptoms if you travel to certain Canadian provinces

Searches for 'Measles symptoms' were highest in the province of Alberta, Canada, this summer.

Concerns grow of a measles outbreak in Canada, especially in Alberta. This is the top province for Google searches for 'Measles Symptoms', particularly high in La Crête, Fort MacLeod and St. Albert. To make matters worse, nurse practitioners are 31.3% scarcer in Alberta, new research found, raising concerns about adequate care in case of a measles outbreak escalation.

Out of all Canadian provinces, Google searches for 'Measles Symptoms' were highest in Alberta last month. British Columbia and New Brunswick have the next highest levels of searches, though around half as many as in Alberta.

Within Alberta, the people who searches most for 'Measles Symptoms' lived in La Crête, Fort MacLeod and St. Albert. This is according to findings from Preszler Injury Lawyers , who also shared a report earlier this summer revealing Alberta's healthcare crisis.

Alberta’s healthcare system lags behind the rest of Canada across 12 professions out of 37. Registered psychiatric nurses and nurse practitioners topped the ranking, raising concerns about mental health and injury patients receiving sufficient and timely care.

Preszler Injury Lawyers from Alberta analyzed the latest data on the entire health workforce from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, published in December 2024. They compared 2023 statistics for 37 professions in each province and territory to national averages, relative to populations, to identify the rarest fields of health expertise in each region.

“On the backdrop of the rising concerns regarding the potential spread of measles infections, Alberta is not only showing signs of highest infections, but is also facing a shortage of nurses. the president of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta confirmed this in an interview for CTV, when asked to comment on our findings,” said a spokesperson for Preszler Injury Lawyers.

“Other provinces are better equipped staff-wise if a measles outbreak were to escalate. In New Brunswick, for example, where searches for 'measles symptoms' are the second highest, there is no shortage whatsoever as far as any kinds of nurses go. In fact, none of the other provinces except Alberta have nurses in the top three professions below the national average.”

Registered psychiatric nurses and nurse practitioners are the scarcest health professionals in Alberta. Counting 1,430 in total by the end of 2023, this averages 30.5 registered psychiatric nurses for every 100,000 residents, whereas the national average is 52. This means registered psychiatric nurses are 41.3% rarer in Alberta. As for nurse practitioners, there are 722 in total, which averages to 15.4 for every 100,000 Alberta residents. This is 31.3% fewer than in the rest of the country, where there are 22.4 nurse practitioners for every 100,000 Canadians.

In Ontario, there is a shortage of psychologists and dental assistants. Psychologists need to do nearly double the workload of their colleagues elsewhere in the country. Counting 4,455 in total by the end of 2023, this averages just 28.5 psychologists for every 100,000 residents, whereas the national average is 53.3, meaning psychologists are 46.5% rarer in Ontario. Meanwhile, there are 5,657 dental assistants in the province, which translates into 36.2 dental assistants for every 100,000 residents. This is 36.8% lower than in the rest of the country, where there are 57.3 dental assistants for every 100,000 Canadians.

Quebec mental health patients have to wait twice as long to access a psychotherapist and a counselling therapist compared to the rest of Canada. Four in ten Quebec residents miss out on assistance from chiropractors, who are 39.3% rarer here.