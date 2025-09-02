However, Dresden is more than its striking silhouette; it boasts a rich cultural heritage and has inspired several famous artists and composers. The surrounding countryside, particularly Saxon Switzerland, is jaw-dropping and easily visited in a day trip from the city by rail or boat. Here are five reasons why Dresden should be in your travel plans.

A symbol of rebirth and reconciliation

No building emblemises Dresden’s rebirth more than the iconic Frauenkirche. Originally completed in 1743, architect George Bähr designed this magnificent Baroque church, which quickly became a symbol of Protestant church architecture. Its enormous stone dome was an engineering marvel of its time and a defining feature of the Dresden skyline.

The Frauenkirche was destroyed during the Allied bombing of Dresden in February 1945, and for decades its ruins stood as a stark war memorial in the city centre. Following German reunification, a remarkable reconstruction project began, funded by donations from around the world. Using original stones and historical plans, the church was painstakingly rebuilt and completed in 2005. Today, the restored Frauenkirche is not only a place of worship but also a symbol of reconciliation and peace.

Palaces and castles

While the Dresden Zwinger might sound like a local Kentucky Fried Chicken meal deal, it’s actually a Baroque palace right in the city centre and home to some world-class museums. A few steps away is the Dresden Royal Palace (Residenzschloss), which served as the residence of Saxon electors and kings for centuries. Though severely damaged during World War II, it has been beautifully restored and is now a cultural hub featuring the Green Vault, home to one of Europe’s most dazzling treasure collections.

Just outside the city centre lies Pillnitz Palace, a picturesque riverside retreat that was once the summer residence of Saxon royalty. Further afield, but still easily reachable by rail or paddle steamer, Moritzburg Castle is surrounded by a tranquil lake and forest. The castle became world-famous as the magical backdrop for the 1973 Czech-German film Three Wishes for Cinderella. Each year, the castle hosts exhibitions and events celebrating the film, drawing visitors enchanted by its wintry beauty and Cinderella’s timeless story.

A great city to take in a concert

Dresden has influenced some of the biggest names in classical music, with Richard Wagner, Strauss, Weber, and many more all having strong ties to the city. The crown jewel for classical music fans is the Semperoper, a world-renowned opera house where masterful performances of opera, ballet, and classical concerts take place almost nightly. With its flawless acoustics and opulent architecture, it’s a bucket-list venue for classical music lovers.

In summer, the city comes alive with open-air concerts along the Elbe River, and festivals like the Dresden Music Festival draw top international talent.

Discover the magic of Saxon Switzerland

Tucked away near the Czech border, Saxon Switzerland is a spectacular national park, known for its dramatic sandstone rock formations, deep forested valleys, and sweeping views over the Elbe River. At the heart of the park lies Bastei Bridge, a breathtaking stone structure arching between towering cliffs and surrounded by jagged spires and winding river bends. Trails of all difficulties crisscross the region, with the Malerweg (Painter’s Way) offering a particularly scenic multi-day trek inspired by Romantic-era artists, such as Casper David Friedrich.

The region is easily reached by rail from Dresden and is also accessible by rail from Prague, but drifting down the Elbe by paddle steamer from Dresden is by far the most romantic way to reach the region.

Enjoy a cruise on board a paddle steamer

Gliding gracefully along the Elbe River, Dresden’s historic paddle steamer boats offer a nostalgic way to experience the beauty of Saxony. Operated by Sächsische Dampfschiffahrt, the world’s oldest and largest fleet of paddle steamers is a testament to 19th-century engineering and elegance. The most popular routes stretch upriver toward Pillnitz Palace or down to the vineyards of Radebeul and the medieval town of Meißen. Along the way, scenic hillsides, vineyards, and historic villages line the banks, while live commentary, local food, and occasional add to the magic.

Getting there

The fact that there are no direct flights between the UK and Dresden can be viewed as a feature rather than a glitch. Think of it as an opportunity to visit more than one city. Sitting halfway between the capital cities of Germany and Prague, with each city being around 2 hours away by rail, Dresden is the perfect side trip from either Berlin or Prague. Better still, fly into Berlin and out of Prague or vice versa, with a pitstop in Dresden in between. Tickets bought in advance on Deutsche Bahn are exceptionally cheap, and children up to the age of 14 travel free with an adult.

