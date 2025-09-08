We visited the world's largest waterpark, in Dubai, and these were our favourite attractions

But, with over a hundred rides to choose from, as well as a private beach, maximising your time at Aquaventure World is key. Here are the attractions that our 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter loved the most, and a few tips to help maximise your visit.

Hydra Racer

While the kids certainly enjoyed rides that we could sit together on, they much preferred the ones where they could compete against mum, dad, and each other. Hydra Racer is a forward-facing four-lane mat racer slide that the kids loved best. The standout feature on Hydra Racer was the “RallyPOINTS”, where the flume changes from being an enclosed tube to being U-shaped with low divider walls.

This meant we were able to see – and hear – exactly where the other racer was in relation to ourselves at key points during the race. The words “I’m catching you” were yelled frequently, and the kids were thrilled every time they re-emerged from the tube to find themselves in the lead. Hydra Racer for us was peak family entertainment and perfect for anyone with a competitive streak. With average queue times of 5-10 minutes, we weren’t waiting long before we raced each other again either.

Shark Attack

Hands down, ten-year-old Ella’s favourite ride. Shark Attack sees riders using either single or double inner tubes to shoot down a pitch black, twisting tunnel before emerging with a splash into a transparent acrylic tube that cuts through Shark Lagoon. Because this section is slow-moving and in a clear tube, you’re able to relax and watch sharks, rays, and colourful fish around you in every direction.

It’s a great way to be in the water with the marine life, if – like Ella – you’re also a little bit terrified of sharks. This sedate underwater journey is then sped up again when the next rider behind creates a wave that propels you toward the exit in its surf. It’s the perfect blend of excitement and wonder, which is probably why it’s so popular. Queue times for Shark Attack averaged at 30-40 minutes throughout the day.

Leap of Faith

Easily the most terrifying ride on the park, as far as I’m concerned, and once was more than enough for myself and Harrison, while Ella and her mum wouldn’t even entertain it. Leap of Faith involves a near-vertical drop of around 27.5 metres, with speeds approaching 60 km/h. Like Shark Attack, you then pass through a transparent tube inside Shark Lagoon, but because of the raw speed at which this happens, I barely saw anything.

This may or may not have been because I had my eyes closed at the time, but Harrison – who is made of sterner stuff than his dad – assures me he saw a shark in the split second it took for him to pass through. Leap of Faith is the centrepiece of Aquaventure, and the main reason I’m including it, but it’s definitely for adrenaline junkies rather than children, even though we saw quite a few ride it. Wait times for Leap of Faith were around 45 minutes whenever we checked, which gave me the perfect excuse to only ride it once.

Immortal Falls

Our kids would happily have spent all day at Immortal Falls, throwing themselves off the four jumping platforms into the cool waters below. These are the only jumping platforms at a waterpark in the region, and frankly, there aren’t that many around the world either, so this is the place to be to enjoy a spot of tombstoning in a controlled environment and with minimal queueing.

AquaTrek Extreme

For thirteen-year-old Harrison and myself, this add-on was the highlight of our visit. We did have to exit the water park and walk about 30 seconds to reach The Lost Chambers at Atlantis, The Palm Hotel. Once we’d gone through the safety briefing and got into our wetsuits and Crocs – yes, they provide a pair of Crocs – we climbed onto the ladder, donned our SeaTREK helmets, and descended into the 10m deep Ambassador Lagoon.

These SeaTREK helmets have been safely used for decades and are perfect for non-divers to enjoy a sub aqua experience. We each had a qualified dive instructor keeping an eye on us – and entertaining Harrison – throughout the entire experience, which was reassuring. Harrison was mesmerised from the moment he disappeared under the surface and could barely keep the grin off his face during the entire 20 minutes we were under, but was most thrilled by the ray that came over to stroke itself on him. There are also a variety of scuba diving, free diving and snorkelling experiences in the Lost Chambers’ Ambassador Lagoon.

Lazy river

At approximately a mile long, the lazy river at Aquaventure World can take some time to get around, and some parts are less lazy than others, with rapid sections that had Harrison and Ella Squealing in delight. For me, it was a great way to calm myself back down after almost frightening myself to death on Leap of Faith. But besides providing an antidote to adrenaline, it’s a great way to navigate from one section of the park to the other. Why walk when you can float, especially when the floor is blisteringly hot in the summer? Innertubes are in abundance, and there’s no wait time.

The beach

It might sound odd to include a beach when writing about a waterpark, but what kid doesn’t love the beach? Obviously, if you’re on a one-day visit, then you’re not going to waste time sitting around on the complimentary loungers, but if you’ve got one of the great value weekly tickets, then you have access to a private beach club for the entire week. There’s a huge range of water sports, ranging from paddleboards and kayaks to high-octane experiences like jet skis, e-foils, and flyboards.

Tips to maximise your time at Aquaventure World

Think about getting a week-long ticket, which provides the best value at AED500/420 (£100/85) for adults/children, compared to one-day tickets, which cost AED33/235 (£66/47) for adults/children in September. For this, you get access to the private beach all week, as well as the waterpark, shows, and surfing machine.

Take a ride on Surf’s Up. This artificial surfing machine is included in the cost of admission, which is great when you consider that these experiences alone can cost around £25pp for a 45-minute session in the UK.

AquaExpress passes are available if you’d rather pay extra not to queue. These aren’t cheap – around £60 per person, per day – but if you only have one day, then it means you can maximise your time, as you’ll be on each ride almost immediately.

Use the Aquaband+ app to see live queue times. It can also be used to view and purchase photographs from the rides and link payment details to your electronic wristband.

Take a waterproof phone pouch. These are on sale throughout the park, but at inflated prices; better to buy one from Amazon at a fraction of the price. Selfie sticks for GoPro’s are not allowed on any rides.

Towels and lockers cost extra, but pool socks are provided to keep the soles of your feet from being uncomfortable on the hot walkways.

AquaTrek Extreme is a premium add-on in The Lost Chambers and costs almost £200pp. I only realised later that there is a more budget-friendly version of this experience in the Shark Lagoon – marketed as Shark Safari – which costs less than £60 and includes one day entrance to the waterpark. While it’s an inferior experience, it’s still a great introduction to helmet diving at a fraction of the cost.

