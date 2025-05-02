We went to Futuroscope, France’s other major theme park. Here are our favourite attractions there

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled just outside Poitiers in the Vienne region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Futuroscope is a one-of-a-kind theme park. Instead of towering roller coasters and sprawling midways, Futuroscope blends cutting-edge technology, immersive multimedia, and futuristic storytelling to create an unforgettable experience.

Choosing the best rides can be challenging, with more than 40 attractions spread across 60 hectares of futuristic landscape. Luckily, I’m here to help with my family’s top picks, following our visit in April, and a few tips for getting the best out of the park.

Chasseurs de Tornades (Tornado Chasers)

There are plenty of 4D and immersive rides at Futuroscope, so picking the best of them can be a tricky task, but Tornado Chasers is consistentlyvoted as one of Futuroscope’s favourite attractions. The “ride” is best described as an immersive simulator that plunges you into the heart of a tornado. The adventure begins in the queue, where you’re introduced to two quirky scientists at the Centre for Extreme Weather Studies. The preshow is in French, and sets the stage, but if you’d like to listen in English it’s possible to download an app and either use your earbuds or obtain a headset from the park. We did neither, and – despite not speaking French – the setup was engaging enough. Once in our seats, the auditorium rotated as a massive tornado appeared to rush toward us, with wind, sound, and motion effects amplifying the intensity. The story didn’t matter a jot to us at this point, and we all just sat back and enjoyed being in the heart of the tornado. The seamless integration of a rotating platform, high-definition visuals, and physical effects makes this a world-class attraction. It’s a thrilling yet family-friendly experience, perfect for those seeking something truly unique.

L’Extraordinaire Voyage (The Extraordinary Journey)

Another 4D ride that had the kids begging to re-join the queue was the Extraordinary Journey. Anyone who’s ever been on Disney’s Soarin’ or the amazing FlyOver experiences in Iceland and Las Vegas, will find this ride very familiar. It’s essentially the same ride, but with different visuals, and takes you on a breathtaking journey soaring across the globe. Once we were strapped into our seats with our legs dangling free, we “flew” over iconic landmarks like the pyramids of Egypt, Dubai’s skyscrapers, India’s Taj Mahal, Yellowstone National Park, and the Himalayas. The 6K film blends real and computer-generated imagery, enhanced by sensory effects like wind, mist, and scents that mimic each destination. The experience is truly exhilarating and left us with a renewed sense of wanderlust. It would be a push to describe The Extraordinary Journey as one of a kind, but the only other ride like this in Europe is in Iceland and costs £33 just for one ride, so don’t miss it if you visit.

Objectif Mars (Destination Mars)

Unlike most theme parks you won’t hear the constant thunder of rollercoasters and screams of the riders at Futuroscope, which is definitely a good thing in my opinion. But there is one full-sized roller coaster at the park, Objectif Mars, which opened in 2020 and was voted the Best New Roller Coaster by the European Star Awards. It’s billed as an astronaut training mission to Mars, and the queue is utilised to immerse you in the story, with upside-down rooms simulating zero gravity. Once onboard, there’s a propelled launch, reaching speeds of 55 km/h. You’re supposedly navigating electromagnetic fields, meteor showers, and solar flares, but this was lost on us. Instead, we were all squealing in pure delight as the rollercoaster cars spun us around horizontally while racing along the tracks. Although Destination Mars isn’t what I’d call a hardcore thrill ride, it will still appeal to the most seasoned of theme park addicts, thanks to the unique spinning cars on a rollercoaster. At the same time, it’s also perfect for families and first-time coaster riders. While its space theme ties perfectly into Futuroscope’s futuristic ethos.

There’s a bit of a surprise at the end, just as you think the ride is over and you’re mentally preparing to disembark.

Danse avec les Robots (Dances with Robots)

Dances with Robots is what can only be described as a futuristic dance party, on a ride. Strapped into industrial-sized robotic arms that spin, flip, and pirouette to pulsing music, this attraction is both exhilarating and disorienting at the same time. It was also my ten-year-old daughter’s favourite ride. Of course, it helps that she loved the music, but this is certainly a one-of-a-kind ride whereyou’ll feel like you’re part of a choreographed performance. The queue features music videos to set the mood, and watching other riders ahead of you is fun in itself. There were different “difficulties” that you can request, and which helped coax our daughter on the ride in the first instance, because she didn’t like the look of the ones that were going upside down. It’s easy to see why Dances with Robots is a firm favourite with all visitors.

More of a collection of rides, rather than a ride, Futuropolis is mini-theme park within Futuroscope that immerses kids in a playful, futuristic world where they can role-play as pilots, firefighters, or engineers. With no minimum height for many of the rides, Futuropolis is accessible to younger visitors, while still being great fun for older kids and parents. Wait times for each ride rarely exceed 15 minutes, making it ideal for a relaxed visit.

For our ten-year-old and thirteen-year-old kids, the highlight of Futuropolis was Turbo Splash, which sees riders in a one-seat boat that’s winched up an eight-metre-high ramp, launched down the ramp, briefly flying through the air, and then landing with a splash on a mini lake. Their other highlights were a “firefighting” experience, giant water bikes, and a gentle upside-down ride that had them giggling like maniacs. They’d happily have stayed in this area all day if it weren’t for the four rides I’ve listed above.

Tips for Enjoying Futuroscope’s Best Rides

To make the most of your visit, consider these practical tips:

Plan ahead: Download the Futuroscope app to check real-time wait times and show schedules. A “Pass Premium” (€15/person) offers priority access to simulators, saving time during peak periods. As with virtually all theme parks, you can also purchase a fast pass to avoid long queues completely.

Language support: Non-French speakers can borrow translation headsets or use the “Listen Everywhere” app with personal headphones for key attractions.

Stay overnight and catch the evening show: Don’t miss La Clé des Songes, a dazzling nighttime spectacle of lights, water, and fireworks included with admission. There is a good mix of hotels in the vicinity, including the park’s own themed hotels and a good mix of third-party hotels. For something special try Futuroscope’s space-themed Cosmos hotel, with its rollercoaster restaurant and amazing cocktail bar. Or get back to nature in the serene “Ecolodgee” lodges perched over a lake, with rope bridges. There are good value packages that include tickets and a stay in many of these hotels, including the third-party hotels.

Don’t forget to visit Aquascope: Situated next door to Futuroscope, Aquascope is a 7,000 m2 waterpark that echoes its sister park’s commitment to blending technology, entertainment, and education. There are plenty of waterslides for thrill seekers, including ones that a family can ride together, but there are also more visual aquatic adventures, which incorporate storytelling and special effects, including Europe’s first aquatic cinema. One of these experiences sees asteroids flying toward you on a giant screen, followed by eruptions and light within the pool. It’s a truly magical experience for young and old alike.