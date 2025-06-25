Welcome To The Radioactive Spa: Inside The Soviet-Era Sanatorium In Central Asia’s Mountains Offering Treatments Like 'Electrical Hot Chairs'

For those daring enough to travel north from Dushanbe, past Tajikistan’s renowned Safed Dara ski resort, and brave the treacherous, nerve-wracking road through the Hissar mountain range, you’ll encounter Khoja Obi Garm – a 700-bed Soviet-era sanatorium perched at the road’s end. A relic from the Soviet era, it stands as a hidden gem, both intriguing and captivating, offering a piece of history found nowhere else.

Sanitoriums - health spas or hospitals - were a unique brainchild of Lenin, designed to improve the health of the proletariat to boost productivity. By the mid-1980s, nearly half a million Soviets were attending these government-funded retreats. Khoja Obi Garm has been serving this purpose since 1935, expanding into the massive, modernist structure it is today in 1983. Its location, nestled among the mountains and surrounded by nature’s beauty, makes it an unmistakable part of the landscape.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, many of these once-popular sanitoriums have closed, but Khoja Obi Garm remains one of the few still operational. What sets it apart from others is its proximity to natural radioactive radon springs - a key ingredient in its therapeutic offerings. Radon, long used to treat autoimmune diseases like arthritis, has drawn loyal customers for over 50 years, many of whom swear by its curative properties.

Visitors to Khoja Obi Garm are greeted with a brisk check-in process and then head straight to the doctor. The medical assessment, which can best be described as rudimentary, leads to a prescription for four complementary treatments - ranging from cupping and oil massage to paraffin wax wraps or even electroshock therapy. Patients are then handed a booklet of "doctor's orders" written in Tajik and embark on a round-robin of these treatments.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can opt for more extreme therapies, such as leech blood-letting or colonic irrigation with locally sourced mountain shilajit. Language barriers make the experience even more surreal, as most staff only speak Tajik or Russian, adding a layer of nervous mystery to each treatment. The litmus test for visitors is often their reaction during the treatment - a mix of confusion, intrigue, and sometimes, even disbelief. Once each treatment is completed, your booklet is stamped with stern authority to ensure no one cheats and repeats the experience.

Khoja Obi Garm’s facilities retain much of their Soviet-style design, including the separation of men and women, which is common in the spa’s treatment areas. Nudity, although optional, is frequently seen during sessions in the “magic” radioactive steam rooms, where clients sit or stand packed together, creating a rather intimidating atmosphere. The radon swimming pool, with its hot, sulfuric waters, is another test of endurance. A recommended 15-minute dip feels much longer when you can't time it - because the water destroys watches.

Meals are served in a grand but cold dining hall, where courses are hand-delivered by staff in traditional Tajik attire. The food is simple yet wholesome - portion sizes may be smaller than what Westerners are used to, but everything is fresh, rich, and balanced. Hot buttered porridge is a staple, and surprisingly tasty, while sweet chai flows freely throughout the day.

In the evening, the entertainment options are equally nostalgic. Guests can relax in a smoke-filled bar or gymnasium, or attend live performances in a large auditorium. These shows include everything from Tajik music and stand-up comedy to political speeches. If you're looking for something more adventurous, stories of snow leopards prowling the area may inspire you to take a walk in the breathtaking landscape.

The décor may feel like it’s from another era, and the service is far from polished - smiles are a rarity - but that’s part of the charm. Khoja Obi Garm offers not just a retreat but a cultural experience, transporting you back in time to the days of the Soviet Union. For those willing to embrace the quirks, the lack of modern amenities, and the occasional uncomfortable moment, it’s an unforgettable experience. And if the vitality and nimbleness of the elderly regulars are anything to go by, Khoja Obi Garm’s age-old treatments may just have a touch of magic to them.

