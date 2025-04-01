WeRoad's April Fools' prank unveils 'MeRoad'—The Ultimate Solo Travel Experience (that isn’t real)
The prank campaign, unveiled on April 1, featured a convincing landing page showcasing “MeRoad” as the perfect escape for those who want to completely disconnect from society. Prospective travelers were promised journeys to some of the most remote corners of the planet, with three outlandishly extreme destinations on offer:
- Utqiagvik Expedition (Barrow, Alaska): A trip to the northernmost town in the U.S., where endless snow, 24-hour darkness (or daylight), and icy isolation guarantee no social encounters.
- Palmerston 360 (Cook Islands): A true castaway experience on one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, where travelers would be left with nothing but the ocean—and possibly a wandering coconut crab—for company.
- Oymyakon Express (Siberia, Russia): A deep dive into the coldest inhabited place on Earth, where temperatures drop to -58°C (-72°F), making even starting a car an impossible feat—perfect for those seeking uninterrupted silence.
However, those who took the bait and attempted to book their solitary escape were met with an email revealing the campaign’s playful nature. As a consolation, WeRoad offered an exclusive discount code for a real group travel experience, reinforcing the company’s core philosophy: that the best adventures are shared with like-minded explorers.
The campaign’s clever storytelling and humor align with WeRoad’s brand ethos of fostering friendships through travel. While the idea of total solitude might seem appealing to some, the company’s rapid growth in Europe -where it has cultivated a passionate community of travelers, proves that shared experiences remain the heart of the modern travel movement.
For those ready to embrace real adventures, WeRoad continues to offer expertly curated trips to over 200 destinations worldwide, ensuring travelers make new friends and unforgettable memories, no April Fools’ required!