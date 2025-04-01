WeRoad's April Fools' prank unveils 'MeRoad'—The Ultimate Solo Travel Experience (that isn’t real)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adventure travel brand WeRoad has taken April Fools’ Day to the next level with the launch of "MeRoad," a fictional travel experience catering to extreme solo travelers who crave absolute solitude. In a playful twist on its signature group travel experiences, the company announced this tongue-in-cheek initiative across Instagram, newsletters, and its website, inviting users to sign up for the most isolated adventure of their lives -only to reveal the joke after registration.

The prank campaign, unveiled on April 1, featured a convincing landing page showcasing “MeRoad” as the perfect escape for those who want to completely disconnect from society. Prospective travelers were promised journeys to some of the most remote corners of the planet, with three outlandishly extreme destinations on offer:

Utqiagvik Expedition (Barrow, Alaska): A trip to the northernmost town in the U.S., where endless snow, 24-hour darkness (or daylight), and icy isolation guarantee no social encounters.

However, those who took the bait and attempted to book their solitary escape were met with an email revealing the campaign’s playful nature. As a consolation, WeRoad offered an exclusive discount code for a real group travel experience, reinforcing the company’s core philosophy: that the best adventures are shared with like-minded explorers.

WeRoad or MeRoad?

The campaign’s clever storytelling and humor align with WeRoad’s brand ethos of fostering friendships through travel. While the idea of total solitude might seem appealing to some, the company’s rapid growth in Europe -where it has cultivated a passionate community of travelers, proves that shared experiences remain the heart of the modern travel movement.

For those ready to embrace real adventures, WeRoad continues to offer expertly curated trips to over 200 destinations worldwide, ensuring travelers make new friends and unforgettable memories, no April Fools’ required!