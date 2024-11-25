What are skincare fridges? Skincare’s hottest trend is coming to London hotels - just in time for Black Friday

American Express Travel The Hotel Collection 003

The viral beauty trend of ‘skincare fridges’ is coming to London hotels late next week, just in time for shoppers who want to pamper themselves after a day of shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skincare fridges - loved by celebrities and influencers alike - are the must have beauty trend that involves keeping products cool in the fridge.

Following the recent expansion of The Hotel Collection from American Express Travel, three London hotels will offer select guests a modern twist on the classic hotel ‘mini fridge’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of the viral trend for keeping skincare products in the fridge, which has dominated social media recently, guests will be treated to exclusive in-room Amex Travel skincare fridges, stocked with complimentary luxury skincare products.

American Express Travel The Hotel Collection 002

The skincare fridges will feature complimentary gender-neutral luxury products valued at over £250 from brands including Elemis, Sunday Riley, Caudalie, 111Skin, Emma Hardie and more. The curated assortment of 100ml flight-friendly skincare staples and ‘must try’ products will create a luxurious skincare experience, making it easier than ever for guests to maintain their skincare routine when travelling.

The bespoke Amex Travel skincare fridges will be available from 29 November through 1 December 2024 to select Cardmembers who book a stay through Amex Travel at The BoTree, Vintry & Mercer and The Hoxton, Holborn, all London properties recently added to The Hotel Collection.

The Hotel Collection, American Express Travels’ curated lodging programme, now includes more than 1,000 upscale hotels in desirable destinations around the world for Gold and Platinum Cardmembers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sangeeta Naik, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing for American Express Travel said: “We know that selfcare is a significant focus for younger travellers with 60% of Gen-Z and Millennials saying they go out of their way to book hotels that offer spa and wellness services. Which is why we’re thrilled to celebrate the expansion of The Hotel Collection with our Amex Travel skincare fridges at three premiere London properties, bringing a unique wellness offering to American Express Cardmembers to elevate their weekend stay – and their skincare routine.”

American Express Gold or Platinum Cardmembers who book to stay at The BoTree, Vintry & Mercer and The Hoxton, Holborn, during 29 November and 1 December 2024 with The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel may have the opportunity to enjoy the complimentary skincare fridge. Additionally, when Gold and Platinum Cardmembers book two or more nights at a property in The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel, they are eligible to receive a room upgrade for certain room categories upon arrival, 12:00 P.M. early check-in, and late check-out (all subject to availability). These benefits are in addition to a complimentary credit up to $100 to use towards eligible charges, which may include food and beverage, spa, or other on-property charges (eligible charges vary by property). When eligible Cardmembers book through Amex Travel, they have access to a global network of travel advisors in 23 countries who speak 13 languages, over 1,400 airport lounges in 140 countries, and over 2,600 properties in 114 countries through American Express Travel’s Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection programmes.

Based on TikTok discovery figures for the term 'Beauty Fridge' as of 29 October 20242 The American Express 2023 Global Travel Trends Report is based on data obtained through an online poll conducted by Morning Consult between 3 – 11 February, 2023 among a sample of 1,000 travellers from Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, UK and 2,000 travellers in the US who have a household income of at least a $70k equivalent, and who typically travel by air at least once a year.