What do do it your luggage is lost or damaged and how to avoid it

Expert shares tips on how to avoid holiday nightmare.

A new poll recently pinpointed the global spots where you are most likely to step off your plane and not be met by your suitcase at the luggage carousel.

That scenario can ruin a holiday, particularly if your suitcase with your holiday essentials are lost on the outward leg of your journey.

And in the UK mishandled baggage reached a peak in 2022, with 7.6 pieces of luggage per 1000 passengers being lost, delayed or damaged.

If you’re jetting off this year, it’s important you know what action to take and how to claim for lost or damaged luggage.

Here, leading consumer and travel expert Jane Hawkes, offers her tips to avoid your possessions being lost or damaged with my simple tips.

1. Report the problem straight away

Jane says: "Passengers who have become separated from their baggage should report the issue straight away to the airline. This usually needs to be within 7 days so should check deadlines for your particular carrier.

"Airlines have 21 days to find lost or delayed luggage and reunite it with owners. If luggage is returned within 21 days then passengers can claim compensation for delayed luggage. If not, then they can claim for lost luggage. Claims should be stated as being under the Montreal Convention to show the airline you know your rights.

Make sure you include supporting documents such as luggage labels, boarding cards and proof you reported the loss.

Report any damaged luggage immediately upon arrival at the airport. Most airlines have a dedicated baggage desk within the baggage claim area. You may be issued a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) but this does not guarantee that your claim will be accepted so you will need to submit a written claim to the airline within seven days. If your claim is approved, your airline may cover the cost of repairs or provide a replacement bag."

2. Use all possible channels to get hold of the right person

Jane says : "Many package holiday flights land late at night or in the early hours so there may not be anyone manning the desk or on the telephone. In these circumstances it is important to use other ways of getting in contact with the airline to report the problem quickly.

"Airlines will have a dedicated customer service team on X so a direct message or a post tagging them attracts attention.

You can also search for alternate geographical numbers using sites such as www.saynoto0870.com or asking on online forums as people often share numbers which have proved more successful.

CEO contact numbers and their email addresses are readily available online. This is an excellent way to expedite any issue for resolution."

3. Don’t settle if you are unhappy with the response

Jane says: "If you are unhappy with the response of the airline, consider the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to mitigate your complaint and try to resolve it.

"For aviation disputes in the UK there are two approved ADR schemes in this sector: Aviation ADR, and CEDR.Details of which one your airline is a member of can be found on the CAA Website.

4. Lower the chances with hand baggage only

Jane says: "In light of the increase in baggage issues in previous years try to travel with hand baggage only. Pack like a pro Pack like pro by rolling up clothes, putting socks and underwear into shoes, using travel bags or packing cubes and layer up and wear your biggest shoes so you have less to squeeze into a cabin bag.

"One of the biggest drawbacks to hand luggage is the liquid rules and this remains an issue. Following a U-turn on changers last year, rules are currently not standard across UK airports. Take miniatures instead in a clear plastic bag or purchase toiletries at the airport.

5. Consider a tracker for your bags

Jane says: "If you do have to check in baggage, look into purchasing an air tag or alternate GPS tracker so at least you know where your suitcase is even if the airline doesn’t.

"You should also opt for luggage which is easily identifiable by its colour or pattern and pick one which has a tough outer case. Many suitcases come with locks but you might want to consider adding your own.

"You should also avoid checking in late as your bags will be last on and might not make that flight.

Jane Hawkes, is the founder of the Lady Janey blog.