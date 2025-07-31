What Europe’s landmarks actually make you feel, according to 40K reviews

There are certain holidays you always remember, whether it’s because something special happened, what you saw, or simply the people you shared it with.

One reason holidays resonate with us is the landmarks we visit. Many of them are part of our itinerary, and finally seeing them in person can spark all kinds of emotional reactions, whether it's surprise, amusement, or something more personal.

Analysing 100 popular attractions across Europe and over 40K reviews to uncover the ones that specifically mentioned emotions experienced during visits, posterXXL has identified the most popular landmarks in the top 10 European countries, along with the specific emotions they’re most likely to evoke.

Top emotions evoked by Europe’s 100 most popular attractions

Awe: Matterhorn (74.5%), Basilica de la Sagrada Familia (69.5%), Eiffel Tower (51%)

Inspirational: Anne Frank House (55.25%), Colosseum (34.75%), Brandenburg Gate (30.75%)

Joyful: Tower of London (35%), Schönbrunn Palace (21.75%), Eiffel Tower (19.75%)

Nostalgic: Torre de Belém (25%), Schönbrunn Palace (23.5%), Tower of London (21.75%)

Moved: Anne Frank House (15.75%), Brandenburg Gate (3.5%), Acropolis (2%)

If it’s awe you’re after, pack your mountain gear

Of the 100 attractions analysed, PosterXXL found that the top place leaving people in awe was the Matterhorn, the iconic Alpine peak on the border between Italy and Switzerland. Although it is only the 12th highest summit in Western Europe, it attracts around 2,000 climbers every year*, and an impressive 74.5% of recent reviews explicitly mentioned a sense of awe.

But it’s not just awe that people feel when they visit this summit; many also feel fulfilled, with the Matterhorn topping the list for fulfilment.

If you want to feel awe in Spain, the second most popular place in Europe for this emotion is Barcelona’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, with 278 reviews (69.5%) expressing awe.

And of course, the Eiffel Tower ranks third, with 51% of reviews expressing their awe.

Visit Amsterdam if you want inspiration and to feel moved

Did you know that Anne Frank’s House in Amsterdam is the most inspiring place in Europe, with 55% of visitors leaving feeling inspired by Anne’s story? It’s also the most moving attraction, with 15.75% of reviews sharing how they were moved. That’s 4.5 times more than the second-place location, Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

Want to feel joyful? Head to London

Interestingly, the most joyful attraction in all of Europe is London’s Tower of London, with 35% of reviews sharing feelings of joy. In second place is Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace at 21.75%, followed by the Eiffel Tower in third.

The Tower of London also tops the list for making visitors feel welcome.

In need of some peace, surprise or a touch of nostalgia? This place has it all!

Lisbon’s Torre de Belém is the most nostalgic spot on the list, with 1 in 4 visitors (25%) describing the experience as nostalgic. Surprisingly, 7.5% of people also said they were surprised by the tower, often by how it appears to float on the water or how much smaller it looks in real life. It’s the most surprising attraction in Europe, just not in the way you’d expect.

5.5% of visitors felt at peace while taking in the historic riverside setting. Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace follows in 2nd with 4.5% of visitors noting a peaceful experience.

Paris is the place for romance AND thrill

Unsurprisingly, the Eiffel Tower ranks as Europe’s most romantic attraction in Europe, but romance isn’t the only emotion stirred when viewing the Eiffel Tower, as it also tops the list for thrill-seekers, with 2.25% of visitors describing the experience as thrilling.