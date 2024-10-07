What’s hot (& what’s not) in the world of wellness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the wellness market and wellness retreats booming and expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025, it seems demand for new ways to improve our health and wellness has never been stronger. We asked Maria d’Orey, Global Director of Serenity Spa at Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve for her thoughts on some popular global wellness trends, what works and what doesn’t, and her predictions for 2025.

What are your wellness trend predictions for 2025 and what do you think is losing favour?

“I believe the wellness trends in 2025 will emphasize personalization, mental well-being, sustainability, and technology-driven solutions. DNA-based wellness, hormone health, sleep optimization, eco-conscious practices, holistic approaches, and hybrid virtual-in-person retreats will dominate.

“Losing favor will be fad detoxes, extreme fitness challenges, rigid "clean eating" regimens, and generic advice and programs, as people shift toward balanced, evidence-based, long-term and personalized wellness strategies that focus on holistic health rather than quick fixes.”

Pine Cliffs Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve, offers a variety of wellness retreats where guests can indulge in the state-of-the-art facilities and treatments on offer.

Some of the most popular programmes at Pine Cliffs Resort this year are:

‘Fitness Journey’ -Aimed at those wanting to develop their workouts, whilst also finding a balance between intense exercise, relaxation techniques, optimum nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. The programme includes personal fitness training, stretching and nutritional guidance followed by selected therapeutic wellness treatments. The duration of this programme lasts for 5-7 nights. Prices start from €1865 for a 5-night stay.

‘Detox’ -The Detox Retreats combine various therapies, nutritional supplements, healthy cuisine and fitness classes, as an integrated approach to experience the ‘lightness of being’, while cleaning the mind, body and spirit. The duration of this programme lasts from 2-7 nights. Prices start from €615 for a 2-night stay.

‘Experience Yoga’ -Suitable for all levels of experience and invites guests to embark on a mindful escape dedicated to relaxation and rediscovery as they can work on chakras and powerful energy fields. Experience Yoga includes Thermal Oasis, yoga classes, breathing and meditation sessions, variety of massages and healthy meals. The duration of this programme lasts from 3-7 nights. Prices start from €915 for a 3-night stay.

Guests also have the option to embark on an enchanting evening of yoga under the full moon’s radiant glow, where they can expect a night of serenity and harmony, as they experience the magic of the Algarve on the breath-taking Praia de Falésia beach. Cost is €20 per person, open to guests and non-guests.

Also included during any wellness retreat is complimentary access to Thermal Oasis at Serenity (steam room, Kneipp pool, hydrotherapy pool, herbal sauna, sauna with Himalayan salt, ice fountain, experience showers, outdoor jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas).

*Retreats are available all year round, except August.

To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.