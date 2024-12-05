What's new in the Balearic Islands for 2025 - Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera

With 2025 around the corner, the Balearic archipelago is gearing up for the next year with exciting new hotel openings, hiking routes and cultural highlights to discover. Read on for the key developments across the popular tourist destinations of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallorca to open new East Mallorca GR-226 Hiking Route

The long-awaited East Mallorca GR-226 hiking route, which stands for Gran Recorrido (Great Tour), is expected to open in 2025. The route, also known as the Gran Recorrido del Llevant, will cover a distance of over 104 kilometres, with a main route spanning 93.81 kilometres, plus two additional access points from Son Macià and the Costa dels Pins. The GR-226's main itinerary will be divided into four different stages: Cales de Mallorca-Manacor (24,99km), Manacor – Son Carrio (22.99km), Son Carrio – Arta (23.19km), and Arta – Cala Mesquida (22.63km). Hikers will be able to enjoy the East of the island like never before through various points of interest and areas of natural beauty along the way.

Ibiza to unveil seven New Hiking Routes in Ibiza

Ibiza is set to unveil seven new hiking routes, opening up more of the island’s diverse landscapes and heritage to visitors. All seven hiking routes will be classified as Pequeños Recorridos (small tours), ranging between 10 and 50 km in length. It is expected that they will be open for hikers from late 2024. Designed to showcase the untamed beauty of Ibiza's countryside, each route offers a unique hiking experience, from ancient paths to panoramic coastal vistas.

Jaume Plensa exhibits Mirall at Palma’s La Llotja

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now open until 15th February 2025, Mirall by the Catalan artist Jaume Plensa, reflects on the dualities of the world: body and soul, matter and spirit, light and darkness, opacity and transparency, past and future. The exhibition sees two 7-metre-high stainless-steel sculptures titled Invisible Laura and Invisible Rui Rui installed inside La Llotja, one of the Balearic capital’s most beautiful 15th century Gothic buildings. This exhibition serves to help position the island as an international cultural destination, with La Llotja acting as a key exhibition space for the most renowned artists in the global contemporary art scene. The third exhibition held in this space since June 2023, it has been organised by the Balearic Government in collaboration with Palma City Council, Consell de Mallorca and Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur e.V.

Santa Eularia Des Riu to publish new chiringuito guide

The sunny and tranquil Santa Eulària des Riu on Ibiza’s east coast has designed a guide to highlight family-friendly tourism and slow travel, through the charm of its simple beach bars, known as ‘chiringuitos’. The guide aims to promote authentic, relaxed experiences, focusing on nature and quality family time. Soon to be available on visitsantaeulalia.com/en/, the guide features descriptions of each chiringuito, in addition to detailed information on nearby points of interest and beaches. It is not just a list of places, but a collection of narratives that capture visitors' experiences at each beach bar, encouraging travellers to embrace the beauty of simplicity.

San Antonio launches repositioning campaign

The San Antonio de Portmany City Council is excited to launch its new campaign, "San Antonio, A Place to Celebrate Love," at World Travel Market 2024. This campaign showcases the municipality as a premier destination for weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways. Renowned for its breathtaking sunsets and its pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters, in 2025, San Antonio seeks to continue transforming beyond its lively image. The exciting repositioning campaign aims to attract discerning travellers with a range of sophisticated new offerings and hotel renovations.

Calvia launches “One Tourist One Friend” campaign

The popular Mallorcan region of Calvia has launched a new campaign entitled, “One Tourist, One Friend.” After months of European anti-tourism protests making headlines, this campaign will address the measures being taken to ensure tourists feel welcome in the destination. It will comprise of light-hearted audio-visual materials to promote the destination by proudly reviving some industry clichés, including a music video performed by the Mallorcan band Oxalis. Calvià Council will also present two short documentaries focusing on the picturesque Galatzó public estate, where restoration work has been funded by the sustainable tourism tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 Sporting events to encourage deasonalisation of tourism

In a bid to encourage the deseasonalisation of tourism on the archipelago, the Balearic Islands continue to promote their active tourism offering for all abilities. The Government looks forward to welcoming international visitors to key sporting events in 2025 including:

· Mallorca 312, one of the world’s most important cycling races (26 April)

· The Ibiza Marathon, from Ibiza Town to Santa Eularia (12 April)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Ruta de la Sal, a sailing regatta hosted in Ibiza’s San Antonio (17 April)

· The UTMB Serra de Tramuntana, a 146K challenge covering the UNESCO World Heritage Site (November)

HOTEL OPENINGS

Vibra Yamm Hotel, Ibiza

Vibra Yamm, a new 4-star luxury hotel, is set to open on the seafront of San Antonio, Ibiza, in June 2025. The project includes the renovation of the former Catalina hotel and the construction of an additional building, with a total investment of €15.8 million. The hotel will feature 113 rooms across two buildings, with the Sea View building offering 64 rooms, a spa, sauna, massage room, gym, and a restaurant, whilst the Urban Side building will include 49 rooms, an outdoor pool, a restaurant with local cuisine, and rooftop bar. Designed with sustainability in mind, Vibra Yamm aims to minimize its carbon footprint and has received the Ecostars Sustainability Certification.

Casual Bahía Ibiza

Casual Bahía Ibiza, a new Mediterranean-themed hotel, will open in Sant Josep in April 2025. The hotel will feature 42 rooms, with the renovation led by Raquel Sanjuán Studio, creating a fresh, Mediterranean-inspired design. The hotel will offer guests a unique and immersive experience, blending local aesthetics with modern comforts. This opening marks the first establishment of Casual Hoteles in the Balearic Islands. The chain currently operates 24 hotels across Spain, Portugal, and Italy, and continues to grow into key Mediterranean destinations with a focus on delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

Aethos Mallorca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in 2025 to Peguera, Aethos Mallorca will see wellbeing, adventure and the essence of island life seamlessly blend together. The 5-star 62-room hotel will offer direct access to the beach and its design aims to create modern and welcoming spaces inspired by the island’s coastal beauty and tranquility. Aethos Mallorca invites guests to immerse themselves in a vibrant community that celebrates rich history, culture and local cuisine.

Vestige Miramar, Palma

Set in the heart of historic Palma lies Vestige Miramar, a sublime and spacious eight-bedroom mansion, affording guests the convenience of city living with the luxury of panoramic sea views. Set to open in late 2024, the hotel captures the soul of the impressive building, through carefully preserved ancient features alongside touches of colour, texture and style. Its connection to the cathedral together with its proximity to Passeig del Born, the famed tree-lined avenue peppered with chic boutiques and local cuisine, means Miramar has arguably the most enviable location in the island’s capital.

Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa, Mallorca

German hotel chain Puro Group will open Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa - Oasis del Mar for the summer 2025 season, combining its beach club and hotel brands with the aim of becoming a leisure destination. The current Hotel Club Santa Ponsa, overlooking the bay, will undergo complete refurbishment to form a resort offering 160 large rooms. The luxurious addition to Mallorca’s popular area of Calvia will include facilities such as two pools, various bars and restaurants, sports areas and a wellness spa.

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra is set to open in spring 2025. The luxury hotel will be ideally located amongst the natural beauty of landscaped cliff tops and gardens cascading down to the sea, where it will offer access to two coves surrounded by crystalline waters. The hotel will feature 131 guestrooms, including 44 suites and nine bungalows located just a few steps from the waterfront. All accommodation will have either full or partial sea views, and outdoor terraces or balconies, with some rooms even featuring panoramic plunge pools. There will also be a spa offering wellness therapies, beauty treatments with a focus on local nature-inspired programmes, and an indoor swimming pool. The wider resort offers an outdoor pool and a kids club.

Vestige Son Ermitá and Vestige Binidufá, Menorca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vestige Collection will unveil two new luxury hotels, Vestige Son Ermitá and Vestige Binidufá, in summer 2025, located on an expansive 800-acre pastoral estate in Menorca, Spain. These meticulously restored 18th-century buildings will offer 22 spacious guest rooms and suites blending heritage charm with modern luxury. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to both properties’ amenities, including fine dining restaurants and a state-of-the-art spa. The hotels will feature rustic-chic interiors that honour their historical roots while incorporating contemporary elegance. A range of cultural and recreational activities, from jeep tours and cooking workshops to coastal explorations, will offer guests an immersive Menorcan experience.