What’s on in East London in Spring 2025 - Spend the weekend with Hart Shoreditch

With 2025 underway, Hart Shoreditch [https://hartshoreditch.com/] highlights the best events and experiences that East London has to offer this spring, from world-renowned fashion and design events to vibrant festivals celebrating the local culture.

This exciting calendar of events also includes the hotel’s very own line-up of creative workshops, making it the place to stay for a cultural weekend in the East End.

The Big London Flea Market - 9th February

This market brings together a wide variety of vintage furniture, homeware, clothing, art, and handmade items from local traders and collectors. The perfect opportunity to support vintage sellers and local creators.

Andrea Chong's Mindful Monday Mending Club

The Mindful Monday Mending Club with Andrea Cheong - 23rd February & 23rd March

Andrea Chong will be returning to Hart Shoreditch this year to host her Mindful Monday Mending Club, offering visitors an invitation to join a community of sustainable fashion lovers for a therapeutic and creative morning of learning how to mend and repair. The workshops also encourage already skilled individuals to bring their projects to Hart Shoreditch and sew, knit, craft, or crochet with the group.

London Fashion Week – 20th-24th February

This year, London Fashion Week will continue to push the boundaries of fashion, from both design and sustainability perspectives, as well as continuing to celebrate the diversity and creativity of the city. Notable names like Harris Read, Erdem, Richard Quinn, and Burberry will headline, while rising talents such as Chet Lo, Di Petsa, and Sinéad O’Dwyer will also take the stage.

Poetry Workshop with Rosie Reed Gold – 16th February

Inspired by Shoreditch's rich historical connection to the Curtain Theatre, Rosie will be hosting a poetry workshop at Hart Shoreditch this February. The fun and creative session will focus on discovering and writing poems that explore the wisdom of flowers, allowing guests the chance to channel their creative writing.

Journaling Workshop with Adessy for International Women's Day – 8th March

Join Adessy for an inspiring journaling workshop celebrating International Women’s Day. Whether you’re a seasoned writer or new to journaling, this workshop provides a supportive space to share insights and celebrate women’s stories.

Brew London Beer Festival – 10th-12th April

The UK’s largest and most diverse craft and drinks festival, Brew London will return this year, continuing its mission to offer people quality drinks and premium street food, all accompanied by great music.

Brick Lane Jazz Festival – 25th-27th April

This up-and-coming jazz festival showcases the artists that are front runners in London’s vibrant jazz scene. Discover all the jazz scene has to offer, with performances across ten music venues on and around Brick Lane.

London Marathon – 27th April

One of the world’s most iconic long-distance races, the TCS London Marathon returns this April. The course winds through the heart of London, passing by iconic landmarks such as Tower Bridge, Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace. This year, Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee will make his marathon debut, while Eliud Kipchoge aims for a record-extending fifth title.

Jewellery Making Workshop with Farah Qureshi - 26th April

Whether you’re a complete novice or an experienced jeweller, this hands-on session offers the chance to apply your skills and craft your own memorable piece. Farah will guide guests through the creative process and expert techniques into crafting jewellery, offering a unique opportunity to learn something new this year and unleash your creativity.

Hot Sauce Society - 10th & 11th May

This family-friendly festival is a must-visit, featuring over sixty craft hot sauce vendors from across the country. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore a wide variety of sauces while enjoying activities like Chilli Karaoke, exciting competitions, craft beer, cocktails, and chef pop-ups—there’s truly something for everyone. Hot Sauce Society welcomes dogs and offers free entry for kids under 12, making it a perfect day out for the whole family.

Kylie Minogue at The O2 – 26th May – 3rd June

As part of her highly anticipated ‘Tension Tour’, Kylie Minogue is set to perform at The O2. Known for her dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, Kylie will showcase her latest album Tension alongside timeless classics.

For those looking to explore Shoreditch like a local, the hotel offers a stylish base, perfectly placed walking distance away from the area’s attractions. Kick off a weekend in the city with creative cocktails made in partnership with 818 Tequila and wake up to UBA’s unique array of Pan-Asian inspired brunch dishes. There is no better way to immerse yourself in London’s trendiest neighbourhood than with Hart Shoreditch as your guide.