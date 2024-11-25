Wheatlands Lodge Windermere wins two business awards in 2024

Wheatlands Lodge in Windermere has been awarded the prestigious titles of Guest House of the Year 2024 and Best Guest Experience Award 2024 by Prestige Business Awards.

The remarkable achievement recognises the outstanding service and guest experiences provided by owners Mike, Lynn and their tremendous team whose passion and dedication to hospitality have made Wheatlands Lodge a standout in the Lake District.

To celebrate the awards, Matt and Faye who were the first-ever guests at Wheatlands five years ago, made a special trip and as they returned to the guest house to raise a glass with Lynn and Mike!

The judges at Prestige Business Awards were highly impressed by the exceptional business performance of Wheatlands Lodge in 2024. With over 1,000 glowing guest reviews, they have consistently delivered on its promise of providing a warm, welcoming, and luxurious stay. Guests frequently highlight the personal attention from Mike and Lynn, the immaculately decorated rooms, and the sumptuous breakfasts that have become a hallmark of their guesthouse. Prestige Business Awards also conducted a secret shopper experience, which confirmed the high standards and exceptional guest care that Wheatlands Lodge is known for.

In addition to the accolades from judges, Wheatlands Lodge continues to attract visitors from all over the world, including guests from China, Japan, the United States, Australia and other countries across the globe. Wheatlands Lodge's idyllic location in the heart of the Lake District, just a short walk from local shops and attractions, only adds to its appeal.

Guests frequently rave about their experiences at Wheatlands Lodge, with comments like, “Lynn and Mike made us feel welcome from the moment we arrived,” and, “The rooms are spotless, the decor beautiful, and the breakfast exceptional.” The secret to their success lies not only in the luxurious surroundings but also in the warm, personal service provided by the owners, who take the time to ensure that every guest feels like part of the family.

Mike and Lynn’s transition from corporate life to the hospitality industry is a testament to their versatility and passion for people. After successful careers in senior management, the couple realised their dream of owning a Lakeland guesthouse five years ago. Their corporate experience has undoubtedly contributed to their operational success, but it’s their love for hospitality that has truly shone through, making Wheatlands Lodge a beloved destination for guests.

Reflecting on their journey, Mike and Lynn shared: "We’ve always been ‘people people’ and that’s where our enthusiasm comes from. Owning Wheatlands Lodge has been a dream come true, and we’re incredibly proud of the connections we’ve made with our guests. It’s been humbling to see so many return year after year. To be recognised with these awards is a profound sense of achievement for us."

Wheatlands Lodge is not just a guesthouse; it is a welcoming haven in the Lake District that offers personalised services for weddings, wedding vow renewals and commitment ceremonies. As a licensed wedding venue, Mike, who is also a fully trained celebrant, helps couples celebrate their most special moments in a truly intimate setting. This unique offering sets Wheatlands Lodge apart from the larger hotels in the area, providing a bespoke experience in an enchanting environment.

Additionally, the lodge has become a health and wellness sanctuary for its owners as well as its guests. Mike and Lynn prioritise their fitness, ensuring that they not only meet the demands of running a successful business but also maintain the energy to greet each day and every guest with enthusiasm.

No stay at Wheatlands Lodge would be complete without meeting Alfie, the beautiful rough collie who is a local celebrity in Windermere. Loved by guests and neighbours alike, Alfie never misses a chance to spend quality time with visitors giving them an award- winning tail-wagging welcome. Guests from all over the world come to Wheatlands Lodge and after just one encounter with Alfie they’re smitten. Alfie, being the charming dog that he is, happily poses for a quick photograph, enjoying all the attention like a true star. At 10 years old, he’s still got plenty of pep in his paws, and he loves his daily walks around Windermere, where he’s known to turn heads and wag tails. As Mike and Lynn say with a grin, “It’s a dog’s life but Alfie’s certainly living his best one!”

After surviving and thriving through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent cost-of-living crisis, Wheatlands Lodge continues to go from strength to strength. Mike and Lynn’s dedication has seen them not only meet their financial goals but exceed their own expectations, both personally and professionally. It’s no wonder that the couple has received over 76 personal thank you cards from guests, many of which are proudly displayed in their reception area, who appreciate the care and attention to detail that Wheatlands Lodge provides. Whether it’s the breathtaking views, the well-kept gardens, or the personal touches in every aspect of their stay, guests leave Wheatlands Lodge with fond memories and a desire to return. As Mike and Lynn aptly put it, “We live and work in a wonderful location in the Lakes and couldn’t be happier in our work every day!”