Where to go this year: Unmissable events across Europe and the Ruby Hotels ideally located for each one

Ruby Rosi, Munich

With stylish properties across UK and Europe’s most vibrant cities, Ruby Hotels offers a fresh take on luxury: contemporary, design-led stays in central locations at affordable prices. Perfect for the traveller who values convenience, comfort and character. This year, an inspiring line-up of festivals and cultural moments are taking place across the continent and Ruby Hotels put visitors right in the centre of it all.

Vienna's Film Festival at Rathausplatz - 28 June - 31 August 2025

For the 35th time, Rathausplatz has been transformed into an open-air venue with music films from the genres of pop/rock, opera, classical music and jazz, accompanied by a range of delicious food.

Ruby Hotel: Located in Vienna's 1st district, Ruby Lissi is a short U-Bahn ride away from Rathausplatz, offering a convenient and elegant escape in the heart of the city. After exploring, guests can unwind in the hotel’s charming bar and enjoy their menu of signature cocktails. Rooms at Ruby Lissi start from £129 per night

Ruby Zoe, London

London

Notting Hill Carnival - 25 to 26 August 2025

Taking the streets of Notting Hill, the Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean culture featuring steel bands, sound systems, dazzling costumes and street food from across the islands.

Ruby Hotel: Ruby Zoe is perfectly placed on Notting Hill Gate, steps from the heart of the action. After the festivities, guests can find a haven of calm in the plush comfortable rooms. Rooms at Ruby Zoe London are from £185 per night

Ruby Lissi, Vienna

Dublin

Dublin Fringe Festival - 6 to 21 September 2025

Dublin's annual Fringe Festival is Ireland's largest multidisciplinary arts festival, celebrating local and upcoming artists across theatre, comedy and dance.

Ruby Hotel: Just moments from the River Liffey, Ruby Molly offers a relaxing escape in central Dublin. Guests can enjoy Italian snacks at the bar or explore the hotel’s playful design inspired by the aesthetic of the city's famous Fruit & Vegetable Market. Rooms at Ruby Molly start from £150 per night

Ruby Molly, Dublin

Munich

Oktoberfest - 20 September to 5 October 2025

Munich’s annual Oktoberfest takes place on the largest fairground in the city. Every year the event serves 1.5 million gallons of beer and guests can enjoy dressing up in traditional Bavarian clothing and the spirit of the city.

Ruby Hotel: Ruby Rosi is just a 10 minute stroll from the fairground. The hotel's rooftop courtyard offers the perfect retreat to soak up the weather or enjoy a refreshing cocktail from the 24-hour bar. Rooms at Ruby Rossi start from £120 per night