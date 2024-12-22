Where to spend a tropical Christmas in the Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives

From festive spa packages to gingerbread houses and tropical tinsel beach parties, Christmas at CROSSROADS Maldives comes with all the trimmings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CROSSROADS Maldives, the archipelago’s first and only multi-island leisure destination, has an unforgettable Christmas offering for 2024, with an action-packed programme of festive-filled activities running from 21st December 2024 to 5th January 2025.

A never-ending oasis for fun-fuelled adventure, yuletide celebration, and ultimate relaxation, CROSSROADS Maldives is home to three beautiful five-star resorts, a 30-berth quay with watersports, once-in-a-lifetime excursions and immersive activities, as well as endless retail and dining options, blissful spa offerings and world-class kids clubs. This is a truly one-of-a-kind destination where kids (and adults!) are guaranteed to never get bored, conveniently located just 15 minutes from Malé International Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An escape to the warm azure waters and tropical paradise of the Maldives is always enticing, but at Christmas time the Indian Ocean’s islands become their most magical. With December bringing some of the best Maldivian weather, a full-packed schedule of festive activities and the hotels transformed with magical festive themes, there really is no better time to visit CROSSROADS Maldives. Guests will be welcomed with heartfelt hospitality, tropical charm and Maldivian cheer, ready to make unforgettable memories with loved ones in the stunning paradise.

CROSSROADS Maldives

Escape to the Secret Fantasy Garden at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton

The gates of SAiiLand will swing open this festive season to reveal a world of enchantment at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. The resort will be transformed into a Secret Fantasy Garden, where thoughtful surprises await at every turn, for a magically enchanting Christmas and start to the New Year.

Paint the island pink at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is turning up the volume and painting the island pink for the fifth year of its legendary Pink Festive celebrations, where pink hues will meet tropical palm leaves, seashells and subtle musical notes. Regardless of having been rocking with Hard Rock throughout the years or joining for the first time, guests are in for a spectacular treat and a celebration that’s off the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CROSSROADS Maldives

Whether looking for adrenaline-fuelled adventure, culture, non-stop celebration or purely blissful relaxation, Christmas at CROSSROADS comes with it all.

For those looking to get into the competitive Christmas spirit with high-energy adventure and creative challenges…

Get ready for an exhilarating adventure at the SAii Amazing Race Competition, racing against the clock, tackling exciting challenges and discovering hidden surprises along the way. Mix and Mingle at the Cocktail Making Competition and put mixology skills to the test, shaking, stirring and pouring the way to creating unique concoctions that will dazzle the judges. Get into the festive spirit with the sweet holiday tradition of the Sugar & Spice Gingerbread House Decorating experience at the Kids Club or enter the renowned Castle Quest Great Family Sand Castle Competition and gather family and friends to craft the most impressive sandcastle on the beach. Or if ready to put skills to the test, guests can step into the culinary spotlight at the SAii Master Chef Competition, to showcase their cooking prowess in an exhilarating challenge.

For those looking to party the season away..

From letting loose under the stars at the Tropical Tinsel Beach Party, to unwinding and soaking in the beachside atmosphere with a Sundown Sip at A Chic Guest Cocktail Affair or grooving to the beat at the Family Pool Party for an afternoon of lively music, fun games and vibrant energy, there is plenty to celebrate this festive season at CROSSROADS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the clock ticks down to 2025, celebrations culminate with the Secret Fantasy Garden New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Step into a world of wonder and dance beneath the stars with a live DJ setting the rhythm for a night of unforgettable fun, in the whimsical garden setting. As midnight strikes, fireworks will light up the sky to welcome in 2025 in Maldivian style.

For those looking to relax this yuletide…

Retreat to the spa at CROSSROADS for the ultimate indulgent pamper journey. Festive Spa packages include Festive Serenity ($175 for one person, $320 per couple), a soothing foot ritual, followed by blissful body massage, body wrap and an organic nourishing facial, concluding with a romantic milk bath or Festive Spa Retreat ($165 for one person, $310 per couple), starting with a relaxing full-body massage, followed by a head massage and healing foot reflexology, finished with a romantic milk bath and with champagne and healthy bites served throughout both experiences.

For those looking for a taste of culture this festive season…

Experience the Badhige Dinner Buffet, an ode to local cuisine, offering an authentic taste of the Maldives with a variety of local dishes reflecting the essence of the islands and accompanied by the vibrant rhythms of Bodu Beru performances, for a truly immersive and dining experience. For those with a sweeter tooth, indulge in a delightful Maldivian high tea while enjoying the enchanting melodies of Kodi, the relaxing way to savour traditional treats with a tropical twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embark on a culinary journey guided by the expertise of Chef Rami Ishak from Lebanon at The Arabian Tale Dinner Buffet, a celebration of Arabian flavours where each dish tells a story crafted with care and tradition, or savour the festive season with a vibrant Latin-inspired dinner, blending rich flavours with lively rhythms at Sabor de Navidad.

And for those looking for CROSSROADS holiday tradition…

All favourite CROSSROADS holiday traditions will be also back, including the iconic Twinkle & Glow Christmas Tree Lighting at Hard Rock, a breathtaking tree lighting ceremony, accompanied by the soothing sounds of Christmas carols and acoustic band. There will be a Secret Visit from the North Pole at the kids Christmas Party and of course the lavish Festive Nightfall and Pink Christmas Eve Gala Dinners and traditional Season’s Feast Christmas Dinner Buffet on Christmas Day, followed by the Roxity Christmas Show, for a heartwarming display of young talent and holiday spirit.

For more information and bookings, visit crossroadsmaldives.com