Where to stay in Thailand: Hilton sees travel searches soar over a period of two weeks yoy

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Thailand has long been a dream destination for travelers seeking sun-soaked beaches, crystal-clear waters, vibrant culture, and world-renowned cuisine. But in 2025, the allure of Thailand is stronger than ever.

From extended visa-free stays to its recognition as Travel + Leisure’s 2025 Destination of the Year, and the breathtaking backdrops showcased in The White Lotus Season 3— which premiered in the UK just two weeks ago—Thailand is experiencing an unprecedented surge in interest.

In fact, new data from Hilton reveals that searches for hotel stays in Thailand have skyrocketed:

236% increase in searches from UK travelers

211% increase in searches from US travelers

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort

For those inspired to book their own Thai adventure, Hilton has curated a list of luxurious hotels and resorts, offering the perfect mix of relaxation, culture, and adventure.

Where to Stay in Thailand: Hilton’s Top Picks

Conrad Koh Samui

Perched on a hillside overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, Conrad Koh Samui is the ultimate escape. Each villa boasts a private terrace, a 10-meter infinity pool, and panoramic ocean views. Guests can indulge in farm-to-table dining with fresh ingredients from the hotel’s organic Iris Farm, enjoy sunset boat tours, or rejuvenate at the spa.

Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Located on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand, this resort offers breathtaking ocean views from every room. Lounge by the lagoon-style pool, unwind at eforea Spa, and sip cocktails at Hua Hin’s highest rooftop bar—all while being just steps from the city’s best shopping and dining.

Hilton Pattaya

Towering above Central Pattaya, Southeast Asia’s largest beachfront shopping complex, Hilton Pattaya is a seamless blend of city convenience and coastal charm. Guests can take in panoramic ocean views from their private balconies, relax by the infinity pool, or explore the city’s vibrant nightlife.

Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort

Set on Patong Beach, this tropical retreat is perfect for travelers looking to balance beach vibes, nightlife, and relaxation. With three lagoon-style pools, swim-up bars, and lush tropical gardens, it's an ideal spot to unwind—starting with DoubleTree’s signature warm cookie at check-in.

Millennium Hilton Bangkok

With a prime location along the Chao Phraya River, this hotel offers breathtaking skyline views, a rooftop bar, and an infinity pool overlooking the river. Just steps from ICONSIAM, Bangkok’s premier shopping and dining complex, it’s the perfect base for both relaxation and city exploration.

Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside

A hidden gem along the Chao Phraya River, this hotel offers modern rooms with stunning river views, an outdoor rooftop pool, and direct access to Bangkok’s cultural and shopping hotspots, including ICONSIAM and the BTS SkyTrain Gold Line.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Blending world-class design with Thai elegance, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is the pinnacle of luxury in the city’s heart. Guests can enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows, marble spa bathrooms, and curated minibars. Culinary highlights include Bull & Bear, specializing in grilled meats and seafood, and The Loft, where handcrafted cocktails come with sweeping city views.