Whitby is internationally infamous as the home of Dracula and a rather spooky Abbey - just yards from where gravestones look as if they could crash off the cliff and into the waves below at any moment.

The beloved north Yorkshire seaside town is also the country’s top destination for Goths wanting to celebrate in outfits as creative as any you will find worldwide.

Whitby Goth Weekend attracted thousands of visitors this weekend - all looking spectacularly ghoulish and gorgeous. The Abbey was part of the inspiration for Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula, and sits on East Cliff in the town in a commanding position overlooking the North Sea. But our photographers snapped revellers in every corner of Whitby.

Here are some of the best photos from this weekend but also from our archives celebrating the best from over the years.

Whitby Goths ..Fun times on West Cliff . pic Richard Ponter | Richard Ponter

It’s in the eyes for the Ghosts Festival in 2019. Halloween may have been over - but the creepy celebrations hadn’t ended just yet.

Whitby Goths .Dancing the afternoon away... pic Richard Ponter | Richard Ponter

Fabulous costumes at WGW.

Goths and Steam Punk fans arrive in Whitby on Friday ahead of the weekend festival in 2021.

Play that spooky music!

Ooh scary frights...Gav Woodward frightens Margaret Brailsford and dog Lottie. 144430j

Goth and steampunk fans come in all shapes, sizes and ages.

Participants in costume attend the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A spectacular light display illuminates the historic Whitby Abbey on October 27, 2015 in Whitby, England. The famous Benedictine abbey was illuminated over four nights to coincide with Halloween and the popular Whitby Goth Weekend.

Whitby Goth Weekend pulls in the visitors, October 2023.

Ghosts, ghouls and incredible fancy dress are all on the menu in the Yorkshire town - this graveyard scene was captured in 2019.

Whitby Goth Festival. Noi Dennis pictured on the steps at WhitbyPicture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022 | Simon Hulme

Step back in time, grab your best black outfits and smile as crowds head to Whitby for ghostly celebrations, 2021.

You certainly wouldn’t want to run into this pair while you were queuing for an ice cream on a seaside holiday - captured in 2019.