Whitby Goth Weekend: Incredible pictures of costumes from over the years as huge crowds descend on Whitby
The beloved north Yorkshire seaside town is also the country’s top destination for Goths wanting to celebrate in outfits as creative as any you will find worldwide.
Whitby Goth Weekend attracted thousands of visitors this weekend - all looking spectacularly ghoulish and gorgeous. The Abbey was part of the inspiration for Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula, and sits on East Cliff in the town in a commanding position overlooking the North Sea. But our photographers snapped revellers in every corner of Whitby.
Here are some of the best photos from this weekend but also from our archives celebrating the best from over the years.
It’s in the eyes for the Ghosts Festival in 2019. Halloween may have been over - but the creepy celebrations hadn’t ended just yet.
Goths and Steam Punk fans arrive in Whitby on Friday ahead of the weekend festival in 2021.
Goth and steampunk fans come in all shapes, sizes and ages.
A spectacular light display illuminates the historic Whitby Abbey on October 27, 2015 in Whitby, England. The famous Benedictine abbey was illuminated over four nights to coincide with Halloween and the popular Whitby Goth Weekend.
Ghosts, ghouls and incredible fancy dress are all on the menu in the Yorkshire town - this graveyard scene was captured in 2019.
Step back in time, grab your best black outfits and smile as crowds head to Whitby for ghostly celebrations, 2021.
You certainly wouldn’t want to run into this pair while you were queuing for an ice cream on a seaside holiday - captured in 2019.
