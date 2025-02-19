White Lotus Effect - Must-visit holiday hotspots in Thailand for 2025

Thailand

With White Lotus season three now being aired, the White Lotus effect is back in full force. Online searches for ‘holidays in Thailand’ have increased by 83% over the last three months, (and a 36% rise since it was aired) while more and more people are talking about this beautiful destination on TikTok, with videos using the hashtag #ThailandTravel amassing over 4 billion views.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming locations for season three including Koh Samui Bangkok and Phuket, are also seeing an impact, with searches for ‘best things to do in Phuket Thailand’ increasing by 350% over the last three months.This isn’t the first time White Lotus has affected the travel and tourism industry; within two months of the show’s second season airing, filmed in Sicily, online searches for ‘Sicily holiday’ had risen by 212%.

So whether you want to feel like you’ve stepped through your TV into the world of White Lotus, or want to discover the hidden gems of Thailand away from the crowds of tourists expected to visit after the series airs, travel expert Ash Rodney, Base Manager at Sunsail, who's spent years uncovering Thailand’s best-kept secrets, has revealed his exclusive list of must-visit holiday hotspots in Thailand:

1. World-class diving and snorkelling in Thailand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a plunge at Ko Racha Yai’s submerged sculpture park to come face to face with giant stone elephants and incredible underwater art. The wrecks, reefs, and rays leave you beaming all while enjoying visibility up to 30 meters.

Want something more private and exclusive? Located within the less-travelled Surin Islands, Richelieu Rock is part of the UNESCO-protected Marine National Park. The underwater paradise is riddled with magnificent views and unspoiled reefs, but without question, the most notable reason for putting Richelieu Rock at the top of your holiday bucket list is the strong whale shark presence. In fact, this region is often referred to as “whale shark territory” by diving enthusiasts.

2. Explore Krabi Island

In true White Lotus fashion, tropical flowers and rich hanging jungle cover the spectacular limestone rock faces of the idyllic Krabi Island. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the locals — white-faced gibbons, giant lizards, and majestic, exotic birdlife. Take a peaceful dinghy ride through the centre of the island, or kick back and relax on one of the many pristine, surrounding beaches.

3. Visit ancient fishing villages of the Phi Phi Islands

Phi Phi Island didn’t earn its acclaim for anything! From incredible snorkelling, scenic hiking, thrilling watersports, and boundless opportunities to tap into the culture of shops and nightlife, these islands have an unlimited supply of must-do’s. Hike to the summit and take in the stunning vistas, then fill up with fresh seafood, tom yum, and pad thai before watching fire dancers frolic on the beach.

4. Romantic dinner at Paradise Beach Resort

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a leaf out of the White Lotus book at Koh Yao Noi. This beautiful beach is serene and romantic, complete with a quiet beach restaurant, tree-hanging swings, and gorgeous flora. You can spend the day riding elephants on a guided tour of Koh Yao Noi Island before enjoying a candy floss-coloured sunset dinner on the beach at the Paradise Beach Resort.

5. Ko Naka Noi – Pearl Island

The tranquil and sheltered island of Naka Noi, or “Pearl Island,” satisfies the pristine conditions necessary for the cultivation of rare South Sea pearls. Get the inside scoop on these beautiful treasures at Naka Noi Pearl Farm, which offers up-close-and-personal demonstrations of the unique art of pearl farming. You’ll have the chance to hand-pick the perfect pearl accessory to commemorate your holiday at one of the charming neighbouring shops.

6. Phang Nga Bay

Prepare to be astonished by this secluded bay, famous for its dreamy emerald-green waters, towering limestone pillars, and tangled mangrove forests. The bay’s waters are dotted with coral reefs and secluded inlets, and hidden lagoons are easily explored by dinghy or kayak. Having your own private yacht in this region makes for a true one-of-a-kind treat exploring areas that other travellers cannot access.

It’s not just White Lotus that’s been filmed in Thailand either - take the trend of set-jetting to a new level by also visiting the illustrious James Bond Island, the main feature of The Man with the Golden Gun.

8. Eating in Ko Lanta

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make the short ocean voyage to food-infused Ko Lanta to enjoy some of Thailand’s best eats at the local restaurants. Ko Lanta’s relaxed atmosphere is guaranteed to help you unwind while devouring authentic, fragrant Thai delicacies. Notable favourites are:

Beach-side ‘Shanti Shanti Beach House’The romantic ‘Fat Turtle Beach Bar & Restaurant’ Mega-relaxed ‘Drunken Sailors’

9. Kayak in Emerald Cave in Ko Muk

Kayak into the breathtaking 80-meter-long Emerald Cave on Koh Muk island and emerge within a stunning lagoon complete with its own secret inland beach. Get lost in the picturesque backdrop of this unique hideaway surrounded by towering cliffs that are covered with tropical vegetation.

10. Bottle Beach, Ko Pha Ngan

Privacy and seclusion are the biggest draws to Bottle Beach in Ko Pha Ngan. Surrounded by lush jungle, Bottle Beach is only accessible via boat or challenging trek, ensuring its tranquil nature and fewer tourists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottle Beach, also known as Hat Khuat, gained its name after a nearby protected cove resembling the shape of a bottle. Spend your time here swimming and snorkeling in the turquoise waters, take a day hike, lounge on the beach or enjoy a picnic as you lap up the breathtaking views.

Bottle Beach is worlds away from Ko Pha-Ngan’s famous full moon parties with pristine sands, shallow waters and quiet coves to enjoy the glorious sunshine. If you want to escape to crowds of tourists White Lotus is set to bring in, Bottle Beach is a dream come true.