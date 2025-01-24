Who won Traitors? After all the backstabbing, here's how you can relax in Traitors-inspired castle

Nestled in the heart of the Eden Valley, this stunning 19th-century boutique castle offers the ideal setting for an unforgettable getaway filled with mystery and charm.

As the nation recovers from being gripped by Traitors drama, you could enjoy a holiday in a castle just like the BBC contestants.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faithfuls Leanne and Jake split the prize pot of £94,600 last night but they aren't the only ones who can live castle life.

Set in 19th century Ardross Castle, the vast estate in the Scottish Highlands has taken centre stage for the round table banishments and daily challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of what is set to be an eventful final episode, lookalike 19th century castle, Augill Castle has launched a 25% off offer, on full house stays booked before the end of February 2025.

Nestled in the heart of the Eden Valley, this stunning 19th-century boutique castle offers the ideal setting for an unforgettable getaway filled with mystery and charm.

Whilst the popular series may be drawing to a close for 2025, if you’ve been inspired by the weekly drama, there’s no better time to enjoy the ultimate castle experience.

Nestled in the heart of the Eden Valley, this stunning 19th-century boutique castle offers the ideal setting for an unforgettable getaway filled with mystery and charm.

With its grand turrets and enchanting gardens, Augill Castle offers a truly special experience for fans of the hit TV show. Guests can get a taste of the grandeur featured on screen with rooms steeped in history and delicious, locally sourced food provided in the castle’s decadent dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of being the main backdrop for the BBC series, medieval is having a major moment, according to Pinterest who coined 'Castlecore' as a top trend for 2025.

Nestled in the heart of the Eden Valley, Augill Castle is a stunning 19th-century boutique castle offering the ideal setting for an unforgettable getaway filled with mystery and charm.

There’s no better time to book the ultimate castle staycation experience.

Augill Castle co-owner, Wendy Bennett, said: “As a family-run establishment, Augill Castle offers a warm and friendly atmosphere, where the formalities of traditional hospitality are set aside, allowing guests to fully relax. We are lucky to be surrounded by incredible natural beauty and the castle is just a short drive away from the stunning landscaped of the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales, meaning guests can explore a wealth of activities right on the doorstep.”

To book a stay or to find out more, visit www.stayinacastle.com.